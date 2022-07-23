T-Mobile reaches settlement of up to $500 million in massive 2021 data breach

T-Mobile has agreed to a settlement totaling $500 million in a class-action lawsuit brought by customers after the company It was revealed in August That sensitive data was compromised in a cyber attack.

In a lawsuit late Friday, the mobile phone giant said it will pay $350 million to settle customer claims and spend $150 million over the next few years to strengthen cybersecurity protections and technologies.

The company said the breach affected 76.6 million people in the United States. It exposed highly sensitive data, including customers’ first and last names, social security numbers, and driver’s license information.