September 17, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Syria says Israel attacks Damascus airport, killing five soldiers

Aygen 50 mins ago 2 min read
Syria says Israel attacks Damascus airport, killing five soldiers

Israeli children play alongside an Israeli flag beside the Israel-Syria border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

The Israeli Ministry of Defense said, in the early hours of Saturday morning, that Israel launched an air strike on Damascus International Airport and other sites south of the capital, killing five soldiers and causing material damage.

A ministry statement said that the Syrian air defenses intercepted the attack and were able to shoot down most of the missiles.

There was no immediate confirmation of whether the raid affected airport operations.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

The Israeli military said it did not comment on the foreign reports.

Diplomatic and regional intelligence sources told Reuters that Israel has intensified its strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Iran’s increasing use of air supply lines to deliver weapons to its allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Hezbollah.

Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of transporting military equipment to its forces and allied fighters in Syria, after ground transport operations were disrupted.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died and millions displaced since protests against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 turned into a civil war that drew in foreign powers and left Syria divided into zones of control.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

(covered by Kinda Makiya, Enas Al-Ashry and Naira Abdullah). Written by Moataz Mohamed. Editing by Chris Reese, Grant McCall, and William Mallard

See also  Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters at royal events in England, Scotland

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Izyum: Ukraine says some bodies found in a mass grave bear “marks of torture”

9 hours ago Aygen
5 min read

The last war between Russia and Ukraine: What we know on day 205 of the invasion | Ukraine

17 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Pope says supplying arms to Ukraine is morally acceptable for self-defense

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

3 min read

Why is the stock market going down? She knows the worst is yet to come.

25 mins ago Izer
1 min read

The Germans gave a strange explanation for why they didn’t send tanks to Ukraine

26 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Queen Elizabeth II: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the funeral reception at Buckingham Palace?

33 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Jurassic: Vomiting 150 million years ago reveals prehistoric predator

38 mins ago Izer