SYMBOLS – ABROAD – Sirens sound, Kiev is bombed again

On Saturday morning, the people of Kiev heard explosions. Local press reported that sirens sounded immediately after the clashes.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that Russian invaders attacked the city with rockets. However, the President’s office called on Ukrainians not to ignore the airstrikes.

According to preliminary data, the occupation forces again chose to target an infrastructure facility. In a post shared on his social media page, the Kyiv mayor wrote about the attack in the Dnibrovsky district of the capital.

Explosions in the Dnibrovsky district. All services will be delivered to the venue. Stay in the dorms!

Vitalij Klitschko wrote in a statement.

They attack many cities

Earlier, we reported that air defense sirens sounded in several Ukrainian cities and explosions occurred in Kharkiv and Bucha in addition to the capital.

The RIA Novosztyi Violent attacks took place in several parts of the Zaporizhzhya region on Saturday morning, according to a Russian news website. An air raid alert was issued

In Poltava,

In Cherkasy,

In Kirovgrad,

Also in Dnipropetrovsk

Also in Mikolai.

The news is about the Belarusian attack

However, on Saturday morning, other explosions were loud in and around Kiev, but contrary to reports, had nothing to do with military operations, said Oleksandr Pavliuk, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The explosions were not related to an air threat or air defense mission, nor were they associated with any military activity

– the deputy commander underlined, according to the Ukrainian news agency Union.

The newspaper added that the Belarusian attacks spread on Telegram channels were unlikely.

New Year’s Eve Moscow style

Most recently, a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine took place on December 31. Then in the Solomyansk district of the capital

(Cover image: Kyiv skyline on January 4, 2023. Photo: (Samir Al-Doumi/AFP)