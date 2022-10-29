Symbolism – Science – This clock change will be noted for a long time to come

Around the world, there is a strong debate about changing the clock, about 60 percent of countries no longer insist on it, and more than seventy countries are considering its complete abolition – as we can read on the website of the Hungarian Sleep Association.

President of the Hungarian Sleep Association and Honorary University Associate Professor Giorgi G. We asked Nemeth what he thinks about the connection between the clock system and sleep, mild weather like the current spring, and change.

The Union has already decided and canceled the time change and now it is up to the governments to decide whether it will be winter or summer, this year or years to come. The original cancellation date was supposed to be 2022, but a pandemic and war came up, so

According to György G. Németh, a decision can be made in favor of winter or summer time only after harmonizing global interests, but according to the consensus of sleep researchers and domestic and international professional organizations dealing with the biology of time, the standard winter time calculation is more suitable for people.

And yet, the summer lobby has always been strong and violent, despite the fact that winter is nature’s order, and summer proponents say, why not change this, why not lengthen the days?

According to the expert, summer is generally preferred by “city owls” who want to survive longer, and they don’t think about rural people, the majority of the population, working in agriculture, for example, for whom summer is not very comfortable. Clockwork.

According to the Sleep Association’s view, if the decision is made, it is important to consider it, but the topic may not be relevant now because we are already in a serious energy crisis, which will presumably only get worse. G. Nemeth They are taking this matter very seriously in America, Summer lobbyists have already brought the proposal to Congress, although some have already switched to Summer, it didn’t work for them, they stopped.

When asked whether the current spring weather worsens the effects of changing the clocks (deconcentration, sleep disorders), the complaints do not worsen, because on the one hand, following the long work break change, when we can relax, on the other hand, the sun rises and sets, no matter how hot or how sweaty. .

Change in the organization is always difficult, but spring is worse when there are more accidents and deaths.

The circadian rhythm that regulates our sleep is greatly disturbed by the clock shift, but this is not our most serious problem. According to studies conducted by the Sleep Association, the mobile phone, laptop, tablet, TV lights significantly reduce the quality of sleep. Adults need 7-9 hours of sleep – neither too little nor too much – a For children And 10-12 hours, but with blue lights it is almost impossible.

The final decision has not yet been made, but we better not forget: at three o’clock in the morning on October 30th, the clocks must be turned back an hour to two hours, shaken and pushed, so that we can sleep. Another hour – but in return comes the early darkness. According to experts, people who are sensitive to the effect of changing the clock may take 7-10 days to adjust to the new time.

