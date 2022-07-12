Symbolism – Science – Solar System May Be Collapsed by a Passing Star

According to research presented in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the passing of a star — a relatively common event in the universe — may be enough for other planets to collide.

Mercury and Jupiter’s perihelion — the point at which the planets are closest to the Sun — overlap, giving two possibilities. Mercury may escape from its orbit and exit the Solar System or enter a collision course with Venus. during the day or the with the earth.

Part of the evolution of planetary systems is the movement of the stars

These changes occur over millions of years. The researchers simulated the situation about 3,000 times and found that 26 of the nearly 2,000 planets collided with each other or were completely ejected from the solar system by Uranus, Neptune or Mercury.

The role of stellar escape in the evolution of planetary systems is still an active area of ​​research. The In a constellation In the case of formation of planetary systems, it is acknowledged that interstellar flights play an important role as long as the planetary system is within the constellation.

said Garrett Brown, a graduate student in physics at the University of Toronto’s Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences (PES). Independent According to

This is common in the first 100 million years of planetary development. After the breakup of a star cluster, the frequency of interstellar transit decreases dramatically, reducing their role in the evolution of planetary systems. And since the sun could expand and engulf the planet in five billion years, the possibility that it would disrupt our experience of the solar system is not something we should worry about, Garrett Brown said.

(Cover image: The Milky Way taken from Chad Hill, Contreras, Spain on July 25, 2020. Photo: Samuel de Roman/Getty Images)