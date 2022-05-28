In Italian, French and English, zero is derived from the Greek zebras and Latin cepherus, gods of the west wind in Greek mythology. It first appeared in Western culture in 1202 in the form of a cepherum by the Italian mathematician Leonardo. Fibonacci So it translates Arabic cyber number into Latin, which means zero.

Representation

Our first evidence for zero came from Sumerian culture in Mesopotamia about 5,000 years ago. An oblique double wedge was placed between the cuneiform symbols of the numbers, indicating that the number did not appear at that point, but that this initial zero still did not have its own numeric value. The Mayans also discovered their zero in the 4th century and marked it with a number letter. It was depicted in dots in India in the middle of the 5th century, and by the end of the 7th century it had spread to China with its present oval representation, from where it came to the Islamic countries. Zero found in India was brought to the West by Arab traders in the 12th century.

Indian multi-object zero

The basic concept of Tibetan Buddhism is a சுஞ்ஜாதா, Which is the principle of emptiness, according to which inanimate bodies do not have an independent existence. The concept of zero for emptiness was first introduced by the Indians in 458: In a Sanskrit cosmological essay, the author explores the relationship between emptiness and the universe. But there is also the mythical Siva of creation and destruction, who, if he dances, destroys everything, dissolving everything into a metaphysical point of being out of place and time – the point that Hindu women wear on their foreheads. Even if the point is broken, everything is part of the emptiness of the universe, but if Shiva starts dancing again, a new universe will be born. With this mythical background and philosophical approach, it is already understandable why the Indians first considered zero as an integer.

Brahmagupta was an Indian mathematician First, The one who showed that subtracting a number will automatically get zero. In the Middle East, the mathematician Mohammed ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi integrated Indian arithmetic and showed that zero can operate on algebraic equations.

Why the Greeks were afraid of him

The book Genesis by Guido Tonelli, an Italian mathematician, explores how stars, planets, and vacuums emerge from nothing. It also revolves around why the Greeks had zero and boundless hatred: they opposed their logic, properly their faith. Their perfection is a finite spherical shape, and when zero is nothing, they do not understand that primordial chaos destroys whatever we multiply, and dividing by zero makes no sense. The Greeks were horrified that there was nothing infinite associated with zero, so the barrier and emptiness around zero may still exist in Western culture today.

Philosophy of zero

It was not only the Greeks who feared the new. When he came to Western Europe, the churches unanimously opposed him because he completely opposed the belief that he should accept something that did not exist. God exists in everything that exists, so zero can only be the work of Satan. But despite the opposition, zero was used by mathematicians and philosophers. Descartes, Newton, and Leibniz thought that coordinates had to be created or integrated calculations had to be done.

Since we are dealing with two ridiculous humans, zero may also be related to time. If there are no people, no time, zero and nothing, you do not even need a condition. Canadian writer Douglas Coopland writes in a novel that time is a purely human idea, absorbed without humans, when infinity and zero become identical.

A 19-20. The philosopher of the century Alfred North Whitehead had an opinion about zero:

We do not need the essence of zero in everyday life. No one wants to buy zero fish. In a sense, zero is the most fashionable number of plants, and its use is forced only by the breeding mentality.

At the center of existentialism, which flourished in the mid-20th century, was nothing more than a state in which we could freely shape our own nature. According to existential philosophers and writers (Sartre, Camus) man must confront his loneliness and his vainness, and he must take new action on the basis of nothingness. Nothing has taken absolute action for them and no denial of certainty.