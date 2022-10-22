Symbolism – Science – If you’re dieting with rice, you’ve got something wrong

Rice is the world’s most important grain, and it is no exaggeration to say that it is the staple food of the majority (60 percent) of humanity. One of the oldest cultivated plants, this type of grass was cultivated five thousand years ago in its native country of Southeast Asia, and although they did not know it, the grains hide essential amino acids, whose biological values ​​rival those of animals. proteins. In short: rice is a complete, extremely healthy, indispensable superfood.

But there’s a small problem: Regular consumption of white rice can clog blood vessels

can dramatically increase the risk of early coronary artery disease,

Can lead to heart attack. Iranian researchers have made a devastating discovery announcedRefined grains, including brown rice, are said to stay the same for a long time Harmful to the heart, as we constantly chow down on sugar. Refined rice grains increase blood cholesterol (triglyceride) levels and cause narrowing of blood vessels.

Rice dust maneuvers

The surprising conclusion was reached in a large-scale Iranian study involving 2,500 healthy people and people with coronary artery disease, in which participants were asked to fill out a detailed dietary questionnaire about how often they consumed whole grains and refined grains. People who prefer refined grains have a higher risk of coronary artery disease than people who prefer whole grains.

Coronary heart disease is a public health problem worldwide, for example, in the United States, one person dies of heart disease every 34 seconds and is responsible for one in five deaths. We already knew that smoking, diabetes or a sedentary lifestyle were all strong risk factors, but white rice was also a surprising development.

continuously in the second half of the 19th century The Japanese aristocracy fell Boop (also known as Periphery). For a long time, they were puzzled as to what had happened, and strangely enough, among the poor, the disease associated with joint atrophy took fewer victims. Mysterious Disease In the Russo-Japanese War of 1904, 27,000 Japanese soldiers living on rice died of beriberi (47,000 during the war).

They finally figure out the puzzle: white rice, a status symbol, is the cause of everything. Since milling rice was a difficult and time-consuming process at the time, only the rich (including the imperial family) could afford white rice, and if they could afford it, they ate nothing else, showing that they could afford this luxury. At that time, they did not know together with Peeling

Vitamin B1 is removed from bran, which is essential in cellular metabolism.

Since humans (and animals) cannot produce this vitamin in their bodies, it must be supplemented with food. However, the aristocracy hated white (and polished) rice and brown rice or barley bread rich in B1 vitamins (which were mostly food for the poor), which is why they created the fatal deficiency disease en masse.

Brown? Is it peeling?

Brown rice differs from white rice in that it is the whole rice grain (not just the seed) and is free of germs and bran. These are absent in white rice, which is why it contains fewer essential nutrients. In turn, brown cooks more slowly and is harder than its white cousin.

The majority of people in the world eat husked (white) rice, but not out of necessity (the husking machine was invented a long time ago) or it can be cooked soft, but for a compelling reason. Although many valuable nutrients are lost along with the bran, dehulling is completely unnecessary because the bran contains a relatively high amount of fat, and in subtropical heat it is removed from the skin (via the lipase enzyme).

Rotten rice bran is not particularly healthy. So skinning is also a form of forced defense. This is why (most) half of the world eats white rice.

However, it would not be fair to call white rice the scapegoat of cereals, other refined grains (wheat, rye) and processed carbohydrate-rich foods. The body’s cells can absorb sugar from the blood only in the presence of the hormone insulin. But insulin levels that are constantly elevated with carbohydrates, sugars (or lots of white rice) trigger hormonal changes that rewire our bodies to store extra fat.

In other words, foods made with refined ingredients (white flour, rice flour) are fattening. And whole grains aren’t, the researchers insist, even in light of the fact that we don’t know exactly Why are we fat?.

(Cover image: Tessa Bunny / In Pictures Ltd. / Corbis / Getty Images)