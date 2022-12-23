Symbolism – Science – Christmas can bring shocking surprises

Astronomers are still concerned about what this biblically strange celestial object might have been: a nova or a supernova’s spectacular stellar explosion, or a comet that rarely appears in the sky? Today, it is often believed that the rare (and bright) conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter appeared later in the sky, in the constellation Pisces, around 7 BC.

On December 25 last year, the Earth also rang during the holidays Nagiganisa, a 3.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Začavci region of Slovenia, fifty kilometers away. Christmas trees moved, baubles swayed, glasses rattled on the shelves, and it was just a matter of Nagiganisa’s attitude.

The celebrating family suspects a divine sign, a supernatural festival of lights busier than average or unusually intense truck traffic.

Two years ago, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck 40-50 kilometers southeast of Zagreb, still You can feel it in Budapest too on December 28, 2020 and at around 2:20 a.m. the next day.

The chandeliers moved in Buda. In Angialfold and Juglo (and in Pécs Also) Christmas trees swayed, tables and flower vases “moved gracefully” in Obuta, but in other districts beds shook, chairs bounced, the TV moved, the dog “It was absolutely confusing“. In Balatonmáriafürdő, “T. The glass of the garden lake sounded like something out of Jurassic Park as Rex approached”.

An earthquake is a terrible experience that I experienced myself (not on Christmas, of course) on January 19, 2014 at 2:34 am in Nograd. Power 4.4, another 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in Vorosliget. Intuition worked flawlessly: first I was filled with panic and put it in escape mode, then I suddenly calmed down and it passed so quickly that the whole thing, only the wall cracked a little.

We only had one foot

Celebrants had an even more shocking experience in Chile, one of the world’s earthquake epicenters, where on December 25, 2016, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked the devoutly celebrating population of Puerto Montt, a city of 170,000. South coast. Immediately A tsunami warning was issued Thousands of kilometers of coastline, but fortunately, several tens of meters of waves are not in that direction.

However, the most shocking Christmas disaster in recorded history occurred in 2004. On December 26, about 160 kilometers off the west coast of Sumatra, Indonesia (the Indian plate subducts under the Sunda plate), the third largest earthquake of all time occurred, followed by Very powerful observed Sea price At least 235,000 people lost their lives and it wreaked untold destruction on the coasts of fourteen countries.

The most powerful earthquake ever experienced and documented by mankind hit Valdivia, Chile It shook him On May 22, 1960 (1,700 dead, 3,000 injured), in a magnitude 9.5 earthquake. The one in Sumatra was “only” 9.2 on the Richter scale (to give you an idea of ​​the magnitude: the values ​​show an exponential increase, magnitude 4 is not twice as much as magnitude 2, but a hundred times).

A memorable Christmas gift

The east coast of India suffered the greatest shock, although they did not celebrate the Christian Martyr Saint Stephen’s Day on December 25 (the day after Jesus’ birthday, which is a “day of rest” by the Christian Church), but Gita-Jayanti was celebrated when Krishna read the Bhagavad Gita, the Hindu Bible, to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. . But even if they were not in a higher state of mind, such inexplicable powers were unleashed upon them that are difficult to explain even in everyday life.

The 30-meter-high tsunami that reached the coast penetrated the mainland at least twice, but in some places the waves literally submerged everything. The catch is that the ocean usually recedes before a tsunami

Eager European Christmas tourists headed to the beach,

To observe a strange phenomenon. For closer interest, hundreds of Swedish and German tourists became a victimIn seconds, the reverent couple had no chance of escape as the wave hit with terrifying speed.

(Cover image: Evan Romano/Getty Images)