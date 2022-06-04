World War I introduced modern weapons – poison gas, machine guns and tanks – and introduced many innovations in everyday life – Read History. 100-year-old inventions are in our hands, on calendars, in the middle of trousers, on the food menu or even in the hands of children. There is something we want to eliminate, but the storm jacket and watch will always be there.

Burberry iconic jacket and watch system

The trench coat, or balloon jacket, became popular during the First World War when British officers began to wear it. Waterproof jacket and different cut line than other soldiers’ clothing, it protected from moisture and wind in the trenches – hence its name (trench if trench). Hangers and pockets were fitted to hang weapons on the practical overcoat. Within months of the outbreak of the war, London-based retailers such as Burberry and Aquascutum also began selling them to a wider audience. And they still hang on the shelves today.

Summer Time It was first introduced in Germany in April 1916 as a war effort to save coal. A few weeks later, the United Kingdom and many European countries followed suit, and in 1918 the United States joined the organization, which we do not want in vain today. Get rid of.

Blood banks, deposits, pockets

Before World War I, doctors did not transfuse much blood, but after finding different blood types and preserving them in the refrigerator, Captain Oswald Robertson, an American military physician, consulted with the British Army and established the first blood bank in the West in 1917. – For quick care of injured as much as possible. During storage, the blood is frozen for up to 28 days and sodium citrate is added to prevent clotting.

In 1914, Kimberly-Clark executives discovered wood pulp, which was five times more absorbent than cotton and cost half as much to produce. Due to a shortage of cotton during World War I, the company sold cotton wool to the US military for operation under the name Cellucoaton. Red Cross workers began using it as a sanitary pad.

After the war, Kimberly-Clark repurchased surplus wood from the military and introduced its first commercial product in 1920 – Kotex Sanitary Napkins, made from 40 layers of cellulose. Kimberly-Clark made Clinex cotton cloth from cellulose to remove makeup, and later paper handkerchiefs came out when women complained that men were blowing their noses.

Prisoner of War Gymnastics

German bodybuilder Joseph Hubertus Pilates, who worked as a circus performer and boxer in Britain, was imprisoned as an “hostile stranger” on the Isle of Man after the outbreak of World War I. While in detention camp for more than three years, Pilates developed continuous muscle strengthening exercises based on slow and precise stretches. He sought to help rehabilitate bedridden, sick trainers by loading springs and straps on their headrests and footrests so they could train their arms and stretch their legs. He opened a gym in New York in 1925, hence Pilates training today.

Stainless steel and vegetarian sausages

During the war, the British Army tested hard alloys for heat and friction weapons. The English metallurgist Harry Braille discovered that molten iron is converted to stainless steel by the addition of chromium. Although stainless steel was not eventually used for weapons, it played an important role in the manufacture of aircraft engines, silver boxes and medical equipment made during the First World War.

Soy sausage Conrad Adina, the first German president after World War II It was discovered Up. During World War I, when he was mayor of Cologne, hunger was a big problem for him, he wanted to help the people of Cologne and wanted to change the meat. With his soy, he stirred the meat into his fresh sausage, which he called the peace sausage. The invention was rejected by the German Patent Office, but in 1918 the new gastronomic invention was recorded by King George V in Britain.

Zipper, watch, drone

Zipper was completed by Gideon Sandbach during World War I. The first large zipper order was placed by pilots and sailors, and although most military uniforms still had buttons, there was already a modern small lock train in the pilots’ wardrobe. True fame was brought to him in the twenties.

Before World War I, watches were worn exclusively by women as fashion accessories. Most men wore pocket watches hanging on chains, but these were not practical in trench warfare. If you have a gun in one hand and a whistle in the other, you can’t worry about a pocket watch. Not to mention pilots who are always busy with both hands. Once proven on the battlefield, watches became the defining and practical elements of men’s civilization.

General Motors engineer Charles Kettering invented the electric starter in 1915 and then successfully tested the unmanned aerial torpedo in 1918 with a range of 75 miles. A vehicle called a “catering buck” was assisted by a barometer and gyroscope. However, the war ended before they could be dispatched.