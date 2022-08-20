Symbolism – Culture – The Nazis wanted to build Europe’s largest inland port next to Bratislava.

Is Árpád allowed to enter here, and is Adi free to break through?

Deveny, near Bratislava, has been an important military and commercial center for centuries. In ancient times, a seven-meter-wide amber stone road ran along the Morva River from the Baltic Sea to Italy. The Danube runs through the Carpathians here, Endre Adi wanted to break new songs for the new age here, and in this village, once owned by the Balfi family, one of the seven Millennium Monuments was opened in 1896. Beautiful castle, according to him, he portrayed the leader Arpad.

During the transition of the empire, the Czech legionnaires immediately detonated a 21-meter-high monument made of limestone from Harast, built on the plans of Gyula Persik, worked by the sculptor Gyula Jankovics. At the top of the column. In 1920, the work of art was replaced by a flagpole on which the flag of Czechoslovakia, a new state born from the ruins of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy, proudly waved.

Despite the Trianon peace decree, Budapest was unwilling to give up Deveny for long. The village, also known as the Gibraltar of the Danube, was immediately reclaimed by the Hungarians during the negotiations at Komorom in 1938 with a change in political situation, but the Munich Convention proved to be a stronger dog than the border adjustment debate.

On 24 November, not only this border village and the island of Juhás, which had been Bratislava’s drinking water base since 1882, but also Liketfalu, opposite the former crown town, were annexed to the Reichsau Niederdonau district of the Third Reich.

Goring was a bitter idiot

Initially, the new German border stretched along the left bank of the Danube to the villa of Enea Grazioso Lanfranconi, technical consultant and renowned art collector, an Italian-born man known as a great polymath and philanthropist. But who soon disappeared, and Vodrik to the mouth of the stream.

Due to the Munich Decision of 1939, the city's water supply was already at risk, and for reasons of public health, the Germans very mercifully turned back via the island of Juhasz. A dozen tube wells, then called Käsmacher-insel, in 1939. We are currently called Sihoť.

It was around this time that Berlin allowed residents of Bratislava to visit the 6,000-capacity beach resort on the Moravian coast at any time, despite the new border, to climb the 514-metre-high Deveney peak, nicknamed Kokli. Free time, and the capital’s yacht clubs once again use Dévény as the final point for their training and racing races.

Of course, Hitler’s favor came at a price. They demanded additional territorial compensation. Initially, the Nazi Empire captured the Karolífalu region and the mouth of the Morva River, and then a few months later, the region between the historic Hungarian-Czech border and the Bratislava-Trenzen-Solna line. Create one of its military buffer zones here.

Dévény with 1,402 inhabitants, and Pozsonyligetfalu with 14,164 inhabitants are officially justified by the dominance of the German race.

It is worth mentioning here that in accordance with the first decision in Vienna in 1939, Slovakia not only ceded this district to the Third Reich, but divided 22 administrative units and handed over eight other districts completely to Hungary.

The convergence of convoys and flotillas is prohibited

The Coring program, divided into four-year cycles, was actually a large-scale technical idea. One of its elements was the deepening of German-controlled rivers and linking them with canals, which, in the Reich’s view, would have rivaled the shipping of the Mediterranean Sea, which tended to dry up over time. A giga dam will be built in Gibraltar.

The first element of the 325 kilometer long Danube-Odera Canal was built by the Germans between 1935 and 1939. 42 kilometers long, 38 meters wide, the Upper Silesian Canal was first renamed the Adolf Hitler Canal on December 8, 1939 in honor of the leader and opened in the presence of Rudolf Hess.

The Nazis wanted to partially use the beds of the Oder and Morva rivers, connect the Danube with a curved canal bypassing the Carpathians, and according to early ideas, the canal would have reached Europe’s “blue ribbon” in Vienna.

According to plans seen by chief construction inspector Albert Speer, the new waterway, built over eight years, will have a width of 86, a base width of 48 and a depth of four meters and will be usable only by cargo ships. A maximum of 1,000 tonnes. The General Poinspektor wanted to employ 75,000 workers of Czech, Moravian and Polish origin for earthworks and construction.

As the plans were being refined, Speer soon realized that Vienna would not be a good choice for the southern terminus of the new transport corridor, as the flow of the Danube in the Austrian capital is too fast, the ice flow is greater than desired, the river slows down in front of the Carpathians, and in Deveny, they could build a large export port, Next to it they wanted to build a small military port.

The Master Plan, revised in 1939, had already calculated that north of Castle Hill, first on the left bank of Moravia, then on the right bank after World War II, a transshipment area would eventually rival what was considered Europe’s largest inland port. Size and traffic of Amsterdam’s seaports.

Dieben Hafen was initially counted by the Nazis as 1,500 moons, infrastructure, highway, Berlin-Prague.–Vienna–Budapest–Belgrade–Bucharest–Burgas–An air defense fortress built on the site of an old fortress palace, a freight station capable of receiving Breitbarban trains traveling between Istanbul – A Flakturm -, a new road and fixed line along the Danube bridge to Heinburg (now Ostmark) in Austria will be laid on an additional five thousand hectares.

The National Socialists calculated that a hundred million tons of goods could be transported from here to Southeast Europe each year.

In April 1939, the Vienna edition of the Nazi Party newspaper Völkischer Beobachter announced the start of work on the industrial zone. Granite stones from a local quarry were used for the construction work. The duration of the works was set at six years, and of course they started landscaping here too.

Because the Nazis didn’t have enough energy to make the investment, the tasks were carried out by teenage local youth and 70-year-olds, and they were only able to replace them after the new German-Slovak intergovernmental agreement. Skilled or middle-aged workers from Bratislava. Berlin accepted free travel and per diem expenses for employees. The war economy continued to prohibit construction. The investment, which significantly changed Deveney’s image, ultimately went unrealized.

On the other hand, traces of a half-completed harbor can still be seen today on the northern crest of Fort Hill.

The construction of the Danube-Odera-Elbe Canal again became a political topic in the spring of 2013 at the suggestion of Milos Zeman, the President of the Czech Republic. In 2018, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic decided to implement EU assistance, albeit with minor changes. Nazi planThey believe it will benefit all three countries: transport, energy and tourism.

The costs of connecting the three rivers, including the necessary additional investments, were determined in 2018 at 610 billion Czech crowns, which was equivalent to 7,686 billion forints at the time. The project would cost nearly twice as much today Despite the historic drought this year Warsaw-Bredschan-Prague axis Yet this logistical challenge is up for grabs.