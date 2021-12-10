Gerdály, one of the most famous ghost villages in Transylvania, hides in a beautiful setting at the foot of the Fagaras Mountains. The first written record of the village in the valley between Young Bush and Heavenly Peak dates back to 1302. The charter, issued at the time, forced village officials to borrow a hundred light silver marks from the neighboring village of Prolia in exchange for the citizens of the Tartars captured a year ago, but they were unable to repay the loan. They were forced to mortgage their lands between jfalu and Földvár.





5 Saxon Castle Church now has only three castles.

The letter of credit dated Sunday, signed on Sunday, was signed by Fakaras’ vice-captain, Constantine’s Rector of Nakiperivo, Judge Balind Renel of Sentakota, and Judge Jacob Werner of Sikisora. The document refers to the settlement as Valle Ghertrude, as the aforesaid agreement was signed in the church of the Roman Catholic Church, which was erected in memory of St. Gertrude in the village.

It was only later that Kertali’s later Saxon citizens began To protect Subject Belt And the Romanians were herding their sheep between their mountain huts and huts Mountain Subject Agreement To change the name of their later residence.

St. Gertrude Church was repeatedly fortified by the Saxons. Thanks to his financial contribution, the fortified wall, decorated with four square corner towers, was built in 1520 at CPU. Between 1638 and 1639, General Gabor Holler, who had served in the service of Prince Giorgi I. Rakosi, visited the fort church twice due to a series of Turkish and Hawassalbold invasions. He also ordered the strengthening of Kertali’s strength.

Although the Gothic style church was declared life threatening in 1816, it was demolished in 1850 due to lack of funds. Between 1851 and 1858 the villagers decided to build their new church with the wall erected relatively quickly. The simple stucco ceiling of the new house of God is designed, and its sanctuary is closed in a semi-circular shape. When the Baroque altar was relocated from the previous church, the valuable element originally built for the Lutheran church in the Christian village was moved here in 1842. Reconstruction is not only about rebuilding the castle walls that protect the house of God, but also strengthening the corner forts and closing them with singles ending in a pyramid. These works were carried out in 1846 according to the plans of the military engineer Joseph Angerman. The southwest tower at this time was converted into the new outer gate of the fort church, which houses the two-person guard room and the crop depot.

Although the Romanians twice made two major repairs to the fort walls after the change of empire, a few months later, the last softening, material storage and three months of work, XV. The Southeast Tower of the Century collapsed in the summer of 1987.

Although the remaining three medieval towers are still out of date, their long several meter cracks are already wide. Statistics show that forts and stone walls will no longer survive next summer, even as winter intensifies next year in our east. Due to the frost and rain, these monsters who worked efficiently collapsed and settled and buried the past of Saxon and Hungary in Transylvania.

Despite repeated attempts by the locals to preserve the remains of the monument for themselves, the Romanian Communist Secret Service and the bureaucratic state apparatus, at worst, were often an obstacle to their selfless intentions. The Saxons clung to their past but made it impossible, so Nicolae Ceauřescu’s state machinery involved in human trafficking took advantage of the opportunity to sell them to the FRG for 8,000 West German brands. Gerdály’s further demographic gained new momentum there after the regime change, with the vast majority of villagers migrating to larger cities or to Germany in hopes of a better life.





5 Ghost village from the jungle in Brussels. To the left of the tower of the Lutheran Fortress Church is the former house and pastor's house.

Nowadays, houses with good proportions with hinged roofs and large wooden and stone doors are completely uninhabited. All of their windows were broken, their doors were drunk, and their roof structure collapsed. The streets have long been littered with grass and weeds. It is rare to see a chicken and rooster looking for seeds in the basement of houses.

The village of Jack, in the former Naki-Kugullo district, now in Seben County, had a population of 444 in 1850, of which only seven now live. One Saxon and six Romans, the youngest of whom was 71-year-old Georges Costia. The last resident of Hungarian citizenship died in 2003.

Not only the fortified church and residential houses found in the beauty of Toroko, but also the pastoral office decorated with a large stone gate handed over in 1871 are being destroyed. A two-story school building with ancient Saxon architectural features is on the verge of collapse, run by the Lutheran Women’s Association in 1890, the Volunteer Fire Association and the Raiffeisen Storage and Development Association in 1911 thanks to Henrik Meyer. The Lutheran tomb in the village can only be accessed by a bush cutter, where it is now very difficult to read the list of Gerdians who gave their lives for the Austro-Hungarian monarchy in World War I: Johann Tint, Theodore Potter, Michael Schuster, George Munch, George Schenger, Johann Schenger.





5 Prior to the renovation of the main nave of St. Nicholas' Orthodox Church

Martin Nudo and Thomas Beckman produced a multi-award-winning documentary about the village and its last inhabitants in 2002, which also received its devastation. Although many Germans had gone to the ghost village at that time, due to their mild itching they tried to help the elderly, tidy up their houses or buy a house or two.

But their financial aid has always disappeared from the pocket of one of the politicians of the Romanian state apparatus.

As Bucharest is still at war to renovate Hungarian, Saxon, Sekler, Armenian and Jewish Transylvanian monuments due to the Dacian-Roman continuum, the Ambulante Pendru Monument, an NGO fighting for the preservation of heritage, began in the village. 2017. To renew one of its wedges with the help of its interested members and supporters. The property is a traditional wooden church named after St. Nicholas, which was handed over to the Romans of Kertali in 1795, and contains paintings depicting traditional saints set in a unique cradle in 1890. Reconstruction was led by art historian Ion Ovidu Abrud, historian Christina Tenesa and restorer Maria Modi. Although the youth were done with security, only with the internal reconstruction of the church The team will be ready next summer. However, this is obscured by the news that the medieval castle church and ex-dwelling houses of the fairytale village are in the final stages.