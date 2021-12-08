December 8, 2021

Symbolism – Culture – Icarus slides on the ground

On November 17, 1959, Misik Kyokovax received the first car of his life. On Tuesday, Health Minister Frederick Dolshol announced that every child under the age of fourteen would receive “Sabin’s new Soviet-made safety supplies.” Misike, of course, knows nothing about this, because he came into this world two weeks ago, and the newborns do not know much about the social order of countries, and they do not know much about public affairs.

On average, the country stayed awake until Tuesday. After strong morning fog, the sun was covered with clouds, the mercury of the thermometers did not reach 10 degrees, it was revealed that the Danube was in a 131 cm high bed the day before. Anyway, Mickey’s dad doesn’t know about this, because he usually reads the daily newspaper for lunch, so a busy bus driver drives a piece of jam after a light breakfast, i.e. eats two jam breads. He went into the store and bought the Icarus stroller for his son. The first four-wheeler counted the money at the counter as an important experience in the lives of men. Although she knew Mickey’s adult did not remember this vehicle, she could not begin to taste the design young, and looking back at the photos, she would be grateful for how cool she was in the stroller when they went out. City or she jumped out of the bakery with her mom and they sat down to eat a cookie in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, as Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Anastas Ivanovich Mikoyan’s plane flew high over Mexico, it did not change that it had been turned into a mining resort in the 18th century. The Horvath House in Balatanfred was built in the late 19th century, where Lajos Kosut, Istvan Checheni and Miklos Vesaleni spent their summer vacations in Misik Kyokovax. Then he stared at the clouds with his hands, his eyes often constricted, his legs leaping to infinity.

Icarus stroller silently slumped down on him, and Mother Kyokovaks watched in tears as her lord left with a snack bag under her arm to pick up the afternoon shift. He tried to remember what kind of stroller he had that year, but he could not remember the picture, the shape, the mood, the reality he had been pushed into a stroller since his childhood.

Budapest, circa 1900-1910. Trekking through the Danube in Budapest between 1900 and 1910. The walkway with benches decorated with ornate candles was built about a hundred years ago. Danobin is tempted to enjoy the panorama and walk. The ancestor of today’s walkway, the line of trees established in the southern part of the Danube, dates back more than two hundred years and begins near the Downtown Parish Church, where the nave was once built. The custom of using the current sidewalk was developed during the millennium

Photo: MTI National Photo Gallery

Dzd, October 3, 1948

Budapest, April 14, 1952. Resting for the Pestians at the Danube Promenade, sunbathing

Eger, June 23, 1952 After work, mothers push their children home from the nursery in a stroller

Budapest, July 27, 1953 Actress Eva Rudkoy walks her newborn baby Julia in a stroller

Budapest, September 22, 1956 Grandmother broadcasts with her granddaughter in a square in Budapest.

Budapest, September 21, 1956 Passers-by in Budapest

Budapest, October 8, 1957 Passers-by watch pigeons fly in the background of Downtown Church on March 15 Square

Budapest, May 1, 1958

Hobbs, June 11, 1960. Young couple sitting in a stroller with their baby on the way home

Budapest, March 6, 1960 A father adjusts his baby in a stroller during a spring walk in the Danube Promenade

Győr, September 27, 1961 During the fall exhibition, shopkeepers and visitors push a stroller in front of the Győr State Department. Győr is the economic and cultural center of northern Transnistria. Its thriving industry, commerce and cultural amenities are worthy of the city's thousands of years of history as the seat of an important district of the country.



Photo: Endman Friedman / MTI National Photo Gallery

Budapest, June 10, 1961 Passengers at a bus stop on Burroughs Street: A small child talking to a girl

Budapest, May 15, 1971 A mother in fashionable shorts pushes a stroller down the street

Budapest, December 2, 1982. An elderly woman is looking after twins in a trolley on Wasi Street.

Budapest, August 10, 1982. A father pushes his child into a stroller on Gijio Street

