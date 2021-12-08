On November 17, 1959, Misik Kyokovax received the first car of his life. On Tuesday, Health Minister Frederick Dolshol announced that every child under the age of fourteen would receive “Sabin’s new Soviet-made safety supplies.” Misike, of course, knows nothing about this, because he came into this world two weeks ago, and the newborns do not know much about the social order of countries, and they do not know much about public affairs.

On average, the country stayed awake until Tuesday. After strong morning fog, the sun was covered with clouds, the mercury of the thermometers did not reach 10 degrees, it was revealed that the Danube was in a 131 cm high bed the day before. Anyway, Mickey’s dad doesn’t know about this, because he usually reads the daily newspaper for lunch, so a busy bus driver drives a piece of jam after a light breakfast, i.e. eats two jam breads. He went into the store and bought the Icarus stroller for his son. The first four-wheeler counted the money at the counter as an important experience in the lives of men. Although she knew Mickey’s adult did not remember this vehicle, she could not begin to taste the design young, and looking back at the photos, she would be grateful for how cool she was in the stroller when they went out. City or she jumped out of the bakery with her mom and they sat down to eat a cookie in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, as Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Anastas Ivanovich Mikoyan’s plane flew high over Mexico, it did not change that it had been turned into a mining resort in the 18th century. The Horvath House in Balatanfred was built in the late 19th century, where Lajos Kosut, Istvan Checheni and Miklos Vesaleni spent their summer vacations in Misik Kyokovax. Then he stared at the clouds with his hands, his eyes often constricted, his legs leaping to infinity.

Icarus stroller silently slumped down on him, and Mother Kyokovaks watched in tears as her lord left with a snack bag under her arm to pick up the afternoon shift. He tried to remember what kind of stroller he had that year, but he could not remember the picture, the shape, the mood, the reality he had been pushed into a stroller since his childhood.

Budapest, circa 1900-1910. Trekking through the Danube in Budapest between 1900 and 1910. The walkway with benches decorated with ornate candles was built about a hundred years ago. Danobin is tempted to enjoy the panorama and walk. The ancestor of today’s walkway, the line of trees established in the southern part of the Danube, dates back more than two hundred years and begins near the Downtown Parish Church, where the nave was once built. The custom of using the current sidewalk was developed during the millennium Photo: MTI National Photo Gallery