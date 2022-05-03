Symbolically – Abroad – The first air strike struck Transcarpathia

The Transcarpathian County Military Administration (OVA) says an airstrike has hit an infrastructure facility in the mountainous district of Transcarpathia.

Authorities are currently in the field to determine if there were any injuries or casualties in the airstrikes.

– Said Victor Mikita, Governor of Transcarpathia. He added in his post that no one should take video and photo in that place as it may help the opponent.

According to journalist Vitaly Glakola, a rocket crashed in the Volod area, writes Transcarpathia.ma

Governor of Transcarpathia Reported on April 20th: Although there are no military targets in Transcarpathia, it does not rule out that the Russians will sooner or later start firing rockets in this area.

“For weeks now there has been no fear among the Ukrainians, only anger, rage and hatred. We are even ready to go to Moscow to kill Putin, who does not understand that XXI. In the 20th century, deliberate attacks on civilian targets are completely unacceptable, “said David Cook, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau.

