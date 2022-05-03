May 3, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Symbolically – Abroad – The first air strike struck Transcarpathia

Arzu 55 mins ago 1 min read

The Transcarpathian County Military Administration (OVA) says an airstrike has hit an infrastructure facility in the mountainous district of Transcarpathia.

Authorities are currently in the field to determine if there were any injuries or casualties in the airstrikes.

– Said Victor Mikita, Governor of Transcarpathia. He added in his post that no one should take video and photo in that place as it may help the opponent.

According to journalist Vitaly Glakola, a rocket crashed in the Volod area, writes Transcarpathia.ma

Governor of Transcarpathia Reported on April 20th: Although there are no military targets in Transcarpathia, it does not rule out that the Russians will sooner or later start firing rockets in this area.

“For weeks now there has been no fear among the Ukrainians, only anger, rage and hatred. We are even ready to go to Moscow to kill Putin, who does not understand that XXI. In the 20th century, deliberate attacks on civilian targets are completely unacceptable, “said David Cook, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau.

Our article is being updated …

We continue to follow the events of the Russo-Ukrainian war, our live news on Tuesday By clicking here Available.

(Cover image: our picture description)

See also  World: Boris Johnson's team says "he has one more throw, it's over"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

According to Russia, Bayraktar drones and Western arms exports were destroyed

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Code – Abroad – Zelenysky: No talk, no handing over of territories to the Russians

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Abroad – Trump completely collapsed and tried to shoot him in the crowd

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Symbolically – Abroad – The first air strike struck Transcarpathia

55 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

US stocks fluctuate ahead of the Fed meeting

57 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Daniel Radcliffe in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” trailer on Roku

59 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Rocket Lab snatches a missile from the sky using a helicopter on its first attempt

1 hour ago Izer