The citizens of ancient Rome were interested in sylphium, which is an aphrodisiac, spice, medicine and contraceptive. The famous philosopher-naturalist Theophrastus and the Roman polyhistorist Pliny the Elder wrote extensively on the plant as a cure for dog bites, snake venom and hemorrhoids. He complimented.

To this day, we can not say a miracle cure that is so useful, but because it disappeared due to climate change, it remains the same as today’s plants. The destruction of cities due to increasing population and deforestation has overshadowed the fate of the magic plant – the same danger that threatens rice and rice today. Nutty water. This particular medicinal remedy is associated with the popular spice, keel (or devil’s root) and fennel in Indian cuisine.

One of his biggest consumers was Julius Caesar, who hid more than half a ton in his treasury. Not surprisingly, Caesar, as a big fan of women, conducted countless parallel romantic relationships, often for political gain (as well). Among his wife Sulla’s grandson, and among his lovers we see Brutus’ mother, wife of Bombay and Crassus and of course Cleopatra. So, I needed a nostalgia-enhancing tool like ginseng, bishop bottle, Chinese berry or sylphium.

The ancient Greeks were so frustrated that centuries of trying to cultivate sylphium were in vain that they always failed because microclimatic conditions were not adequate. He was happy in only one place in present-day Libya. Sirin In the city. With a population of hundreds of thousands this settlement was colonized by the Greeks in 630 BC and became a prosperous city of the Hellenistic era – mainly due to its unique plant. Its cultivation and trade provided a major source of income for Siren. Sylphium grows in large numbers in the arid, sea-facing region of the Jebel al-Akhtar Plateau and is exported to Rome and beyond after harvest.

The plant slowly became the symbol of the city, each coin adorned with its image. However, due to high demand, the Crohnian people soon controlled the amount of silicon that could be harvested and fenced off the areas where it was grown to protect it.

However, despite efforts to protect the plant, the climate has changed as a result of human activities, which eventually led to the disappearance of the plant.

A miracle cure disappeared

The microclimate changed where the prosperous Kürené expansion and consequent deforestation sludge grew. The prosperous, prosperous city has built more and more houses and acquired more and more farmland to meet the needs of the growing population, but this has inevitably changed the climate. With the disappearing forests, the amount of rainfall and the erosion of the hills changed, disrupting the favorable climate balance for the plant. Silpium a Trap 22 Fallen: The city grew due to its success, but it was this expansion that led to its destruction.

Climate change of our time is similar: the needs of more and more people need to be met, so we are building many residential buildings, factories and other monsters on large farmland. Intensive agriculture We continue, that is, we are destroying forests, spreading concrete cities – changing the climate, the order of nature. Silpium did not survive, and today’s plants do not survive.