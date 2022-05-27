Symbolic – Domestic – Mikhail Rousseau expressed whether to worry about bigotry

Such lesions were first found in monkeys in 1958, hence their name, which, according to Miklós Rusvai, is a bit misleading because the virus’s hosts of the virus are mainly small mammals and rodents. “It is most often spread from animal to human through the killing and processing of wildlife in Africa.

It has caused dozens of infections in the United States, but no serious cases have been reported, and the disease has since disappeared without a trace. This may be due to the fact that a section of the community has still been vaccinated against a virus that is 85% effective against measles and mumps, which was used until 1980.

The professor explained. He added: According to the European Center for Infectious Diseases, the vaccine provides protection against the disease for about 20 years, and is one of the few given after infection, thus preventing the acute course of the disease. In the United States, this method was used for gonorrhea, which appeared almost twenty years ago, to prevent its spread.

The last major outbreak of varicella affected tens of thousands of people in the 1960s, so the World Health Organization launched a global vaccination campaign in 1977 to eradicate the disease, with WHO declaring it infected with measles on May 8, 1980. Wiped from the face of the earth. Most countries later withdrew variola from the list of mandatory vaccines. As for our oldest vaccine against infectious diseases, it was developed in 1796 by the English surgeon Edward Jenner. In the second half of the 20th century, in most European countries it did not cause local epidemics.

The current outbreak of the monkey box virus in Europe is almost identical to the day the WHO’s victory against pandemic was announced, 42 years later, on May 6, when the first case was reported in the UK, with one person returning from Nigeria. Two weeks later, 20 people were registered in the UK.

There is a vaccine against it and there is even a medicine to cure it

Until 1979, the smallpox vaccine was mandatory in Hungary, and those who received it were somewhat protected from smallpox.

“Over time, the immune system weakens somewhat,” Miklós Rusvai added. The community is now paying close attention to the spread of infections, but who says vaccines for measles are in stock. The strategic reserves of the measles vaccine have only been available since the 1980s, much higher in Europe, for example in France.

Currently, the epidemiological situation does not justify its re-introduction, but if the number of cases increases, the vaccine will still be used in some countries in the immediate vicinity of victims, which may be extended to contact persons.

– Monkey box spread, incubation period is long, characteristic skin symptoms often appear after 2-3 weeks, until then there are common complaints such as headache, fever, muscle pain, said the virologist. , Swelling of the lymph nodes. “The vaccine can be used up to 3 days after infection and provides more protection. If needed, the vaccine can be produced relatively quickly. It is an approved, tested, two hundred year old drug,” the expert said.

The U.S. Department of Health claims that there are anti-inflammatory drugs, and that the products, which are designed for acne, are effective against the virus, the professor said. “These only eliminate the symptoms, which reduce the production of viruses in the body. There are at least three such drugs in the world. Low mortality: One in 100 cases is dangerous. It does not cause severe symptoms, the rash appears after 2-3 weeks, goes away with the fever after a week, and it takes 3-4 weeks for the disease to go away completely.

So far we do not know of any complications, but permanent small scars form at the site of skin lesions. Young people under the age of 40 who have not been vaccinated against smallpox are more susceptible to the smallpox vaccine, especially those who have been exposed to such a person.

The professor pointed out.

How much should we worry about causing an infection?

“It certainly does not cause an infection because it is less contagious than the corona virus or the flu.

One needs close physical contact to sleep together, share a piece or be in the air for long periods of time (up to 3 hours within 2 meters), communication between nurse and nurse, and more. More than a third of those known to date are sexually transmitted. It is not spread by droplet infection, but by body fluids, nasal secretions, saliva and mucus, but often by secretions of decomposed blisters. It can be contagious in objects for several days

Miklós Rusvai responded to the code.

Does greatness appear in Hungary too?

“It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Appeared With the start of the voyage, with the deregulation of several continents simultaneously due to corona virus infection: Europe, USA, Australia. The pathogen was brought to our continent from Africa, followed by a spate of cases in Spain in the Canary Islands, a festival in Belgium and a sauna in Spain.

Therefore, travelers to Africa should be careful not to sting monkeys, rodents, or small mammals there, and seek medical help immediately upon their return home. The virus is most common in these animals and is transmitted only through close physical contact with humans.

The expert described.

“The enzyme mutation is much less common than the corona virus, the current type has been known for many years, not the new serotype or variant,” said Mykos Ruswai, who said it could be eradicated in a month or two. In connection with the corona virus, the professor stressed that we see in the case numbers as well There is less and less infectionFor now, we’ve got summer vacation from Govt-19 again this year.

(Cover image: Precautionary measures against smallpox were introduced at airports in 2019 due to the threat of a previous epidemic in Indonesia. . Photo: Aditya Irawan / Noorphoto via Getty Images)