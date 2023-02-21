Symbolic – Abroad – The situation is escalating south of Hungary: Serbia must strengthen its army

Serbia needs a strong army, otherwise the country could be destroyed within three days, so the President of the Republic of Serbia announced that Belgrade will invest an additional 700 million euros in the development of the military and weapons sector by the end of this year. , Aleksandar Vucic, during the International Arms Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

According to an on-site report by Serbian Public Television (RTS), the Serbian president pointed out that there is a huge arms race in the world, so Serbia cannot be left behind. As he said, Belgrade currently spends two percent of its budget on the military, compared to at least four percent in other countries. That is why the military budget of one and a half billion euros is increased by another 700 million.

He who does not have a strong force will be attacked

He underlined.

In addition to strengthening its own military and military industry, Serbia also plans to buy French fighter jets. Aleksandar Vucsics announced that the purchase of the French Dassault Aviation SA Rafale would cost an additional three billion euros, but negotiations with the manufacturer are still ongoing.

According to the president’s announcement, the Serbian military department will pay more attention to the production of self-made drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in the future.

Aleksandar Vucic said that there was great interest in Serbian weapons, that everyone was arming themselves, everyone was preparing for war.

A few days ago, the Serbian president announced the opening of applications for the elite units of the army. According to the plans, the number of special units will be increased from 1,500 to 5,000 in future and the salaries of those working there will be increased significantly.

The modernization of the Serbian military in recent years has depended on Russia.

The situation in Kosovo is escalating

In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia, which Belgrade refused to recognize, and considers mainly Albanian territory its own southern province. In 2013, dialogue between the two sides on resolving the relationship with the mediation of Brussels began, but little of what was developed almost ten years ago was realized.

Kosovo’s independence is recognized by more than a hundred countries around the world, but Russia and China do not, and five of the 27 member states of the European Union – Spain, Slovakia, Romania, Greece, Cyprus – do not consider it an independent state. One. In December Many border crossings were closed From traffic between Serbia and Kosovo, disrupting travel home for the holidays by Kosovars working elsewhere in Europe.

In mid-February, tempers heated up over an 11-point package of German-French proposals. The alleged proposal led to nationalists taking to the streets to protest Kosovo’s independence. But ultra-nationalist men also took part in the demonstration, threatening several politicians.

At the demonstration in Belgrade, captured extremists and pro-Russian men, on the one hand, mentioned an attack on the President and, on the other hand, threatened to accept an agreement aimed at ending relations with Belgrade. with Kosovo International Proposal, Later they held many protests across the country.

Kosovo Prime Minister told Deutsche Welle radio’s Western Balkans office that tensions between Kosovo and Serbia could still be felt and the situation could not be resolved. Serbia “Not an ordinary democratic state”, but a hybrid state, Kosovo is a full democracy.

