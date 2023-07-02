Symbolic – Abroad – One of the last bastions of the left has fallen, and Europe is moving to the right

A far-right party has won its first government post in the East German state council in Thuringia. After Sunday’s contest, the leaders of the AfD and Alternative for Germany hope to secure another victory in next year’s regional elections.

The rise of the far right in Europe is not limited to Germany.

After Pedro Sánchez, one of the continent’s last strongholds fell in May Spanish The ruling Left coalition led by the Prime Minister suffered a crushing defeat in the local and regional elections. Sanchez called an early general election for July 23.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, one of the leading conservative personalities of the People’s Party, was re-elected in Madrid. She made a (news) name for herself by loudly mocking feminism, transgender rights, equal rights, minority protection and climate protection at campaign events.

Even more notable is the rise of the far-right Vox, which is likely to rule in several municipalities and autonomous regions. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was among the first to congratulate the election results – Reminded me Deutsche Welle.

France

Marine Le Pen’s National Unity Party won a landslide victory in last year’s parliamentary elections. With eighty-nine mandates, it unites the largest far-right faction in the French parliament since World War II.

Victory in next year’s European elections is out of the question, as support for the far right has been growing in France for a decade.

Italy

Support for the radical Italian brothers, led by Giorgia Meloni, rose even faster. A party rooted in the country’s fascist past appeared out of nowhere. However, last September, she won the Italian parliamentary elections, and Meloni became the country’s first female prime minister.

The party symbol shows a green, white and red flame. For the Italian right, it represents the eternal flame burning at the grave of former fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. Meloni, who began his career in a neo-fascist youth organization, calls Mussolini a “complex personality” who “has to be seen in context.”

Sweden

Jimmy Akesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, had a long way to go to reach the far right. He was considered moderate in his youth.

Today, in the style of former US President Donald Trump, he wants to “make Sweden great again”. In last year’s parliamentary elections, the party, founded in 1988 by members of the far-right party, emerged as the country’s second-strongest political force.

The Sweden Democrats have put pressure on the ruling centre-right government with their anti-immigration and anti-Islam rhetoric. Akesson said Islam was Sweden’s “biggest external threat” since World War II.

Finland

Scandinavia’s most successful populists are followed in neighboring Finland. In April, a four-party coalition came to power, one of whose members was the Finns Party, formerly known as True Finns. Rika Burra, leader of the right-wing populist movement, won the post of finance minister and her party won seven cabinet posts.

Burra, a one-time environmentalist, wants to get Finland back on the “right track” by reducing refugee quotas and making a “paradigm shift” in the migration sector.

Slovakia

However, Burra seems moderate compared to Marian Kotleba, head of the neo-fascist Mi Slovakia for the People’s Party, one of the country’s most radical neo-Nazis. Kotleba incites against Roma, Jews and homosexuals and is called by his followers the Slovak equivalent of Führer.

Last year he received a suspended sentence for “promoting an ideology that threatens democracy” and resigned from his seat in parliament. However, this did not diminish his party’s popularity.

After winning 17 seats in the 2020 elections by a margin of 8 percent, the party expects to win more in the September 30 snap election.

Greece

This is what happened in Greece over the weekend, where conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis easily won his second term against leftist opposition by a record margin.

At the same time, three extreme, ultra-nationalist parties — including a successor to the banned neo-Nazi Golden Dawn in 2020 — entered the Greek legislature with nearly 13 percent of the vote.

(Cover photo: Marine Le Pen on February 5, 2022. Photo: Sam Darling / Getty Images)