Symbol – Overseas – This happened on the 44th day of the war

Russian troops have completely withdrawn from the north of Ukraine British military intelligence. At the same time, the transformation of the battlefield is expected to continue and the withdrawal of troops from the north will be re-established as Russian attacks continue in the southern and eastern cities.

Evidence of this can be seen today in the airstrikes on a railway station in eastern Ukraine. Gramadorsk According to the mayor, 4,000 people were at the scene. To date, at least 39 people have been killed and about a hundred injured.

Meanwhile, the Northeast சுமி District The entire region has also been reported liberated, but it is noteworthy that not every part of the district is still safe. District Governor Dimitrov Zhivki explained that areas that have not yet been explored are being exploited.

Located in the northern part of Ukraine Chernihiv The first reports came. The city has been a target of Russian militants since the beginning of the war. Local mayor Vladimir Atrochenko said about seven hundred people had been killed by bombings and artillery. According to him, there are currently 80-95 thousand civilians in Chernivtsi. Before the war, the city had a population of 285-290 thousand.

Formerly near the Ukrainian capital புக்காAn assassination was carried out there Three mass graves Also discovered. City Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said 320 bodies have been found so far. Most of the dead were shot, and the bodies were “thrown as firewood” into the mass graves, he said.

European leaders traveled to Kiev

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine. The delegation was accompanied by Joseph Boral, High Representative of the Union for Foreign and Security Policy, and the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Edward Heger.

EU leaders also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky and Prime Minister Denis Smyhal in Kiev. Following the meeting, Ursula van der Leyen and Volodymyr Zhelensky held a joint press conference, in which the President of the European Commission Joining the European Union It said in this regard:

Whatever the outcome, Ukraine faces a major step in its recovery as Russia continues to destroy Ukraine’s infrastructure. That is why we want to work with you on the restructuring of Ukraine. This positively determines Ukraine’s position on the path to the EU.

Above all, the Ukrainian head of state thanked the President of the European Commission for his visit to Ukraine and Buka. According to him, this is a very strong signal that Ukraine and the EU are on the same side.

Most importantly, the same values ​​are important to us. That is what we are fighting for. For freedom, for the rights of our people, for the right to choose, for the right to be born, for the right to live, to live long in our free country.

Stressed Volodymyr Zhelensky.

The EU has expanded its operations to energy sources

The European Union Council on Thursday night announced that EU member states have approved new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on coal imports and a ban on Russian ships. New austerity measures include:

A total ban will be imposed on financial transactions at the four major Russian banks, which account for 23% of the Russian banking market;

Russian and Russian-operated – ban on entry and mooring of ships in EU ports;

EUR 10 billion target export ban on some key technologies and EUR 5.5 billion import ban on some luxury goods construction materials;

The EU has banned Russian companies from participating in EU public procurement through a number of targeted measures and excludes all planned financial support to Russian public authorities;

An additional 200 names have been added to the list of those barred from entry and property due to the war against Ukraine; Including the two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking in the Finnish parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky called on European nations to suspend payments for oil imported from Russia. According to him, the money should be collected in accounts that do not have access to Moscow.

(Cover image: Buildings damaged in the Russian artillery attack on April 8, 2022 in Porodianka. Photo: Ronaldo Schmidt / AFP)