Medvetchuk believed that in order to ease the situation in Ukraine, it was necessary to recognize Russia’s interests.

“The Cold War ended with the political decision to create a new world without war. It is clear that this goal has not been achieved, and the current world politics has returned to the starting point. Efforts must be made to reduce tensions. However, for this, it is politically important to recognize that Russia also has its own interests, which should be taken into account. must,” Medvetchuk said. Toss Russian state news agency.

Medvetchuk also stressed, “If Europe continues to support Ukraine, it will be involved in a war, possibly a nuclear war.”

The politician also wrote that many peace-loving Ukrainians do not support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his quest for military victory. According to him, for these people to listen, a political movement without the participation of the West is needed.

As he explained, Russia had always acted wisely and honestly: “The goal of the Soviet Union, then the Russian Federation, was not to win the Cold War, but to get out of a military conflict between East and West. A nuclear catastrophe.”

Medvetchuk He notedRelations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine “have a special history”, according to him, they are even closer than the relationship between England and Scotland or the northern and southern states.

Vladimir Putin His ally also called former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko a “war president” who failed to deliver. Minsk Agreements. And he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “the personification of war.”

Medvedchuk believes that if Zelensky had announced during the election that he would oppose Russia’s aggressive plans, “nobody would have elected him.”

(Cover Image: Viktor Medvetchuk on November 5, 2020. (Photo: Sergey Karchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)