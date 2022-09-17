Symbol – abroad – winter has come, snow is already falling in the next house

The northern ranges of the mountain range are regularly reached by precipitation sources from the northwest, while in the southern part, a Mediterranean cyclonic precipitation system produces snow. Troll is dressed in white at 2,000 meters.
Oops……broad but #Plombakken (met planten) pinnen te jeten.#mittelberg (1950m) pic.twitter.com/ybhKOnmCBU
— Hans der Braak (@hansterbraak) September 17, 2022
In some places, the snow thickness reaches 20 cm. The winter weather hasn’t escaped the Julian Alps either, with the 2,513-metre Creterica peak already reporting 10 centimeters of snow. time film.
Op 2000m ligt nu rond de 25cm #sneuw. Er kan tm morgen nog 15cm bij Vallen.#mittelberg pic.twitter.com/xot6HD3c8m
— Hans der Braak (@hansterbraak) September 17, 2022
Pictures and videos uploaded to Twitter show benches, tables and houses covered in thick snow in Austria, and the road manager there has already switched to winter mode as roads remain unclear.
15:15 Wanaf on the balcony 🙂#mittelberg pic.twitter.com/6hWomJ39iq
— Hans der Braak (@hansterbraak) September 17, 2022
Snowfall is especially welcome after a long, dry summer, when record-warming temperatures melted the ice cap from glacier ice, reports said. In the snow.
More Stories
The Germans gave a strange explanation for why they didn’t send tanks to Ukraine
Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary
Life+Fashion: David Beckham queues for hours to pay his respects In front of Elizabeth’s coffin