June 2, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Russia's War in Ukraine – Symbol News Synopsis on Thursday

Militants arrested in Mariupol’s Azovtz may be arraigned before a temporary interim court – Said Jelena Siskina, People’s Council of the Donetsk People’s Republic Chairman of the Criminal and Administrative Law Committee.

The official said:
The dock will house “NATO training officers and foreign mercenaries”

And “individuals and organizations that finance terrorism

Attended.

He said that as they witnessed Ukrainian artillery firing in the Russian-owned Belgorod region, it was not ruled out that some prisoners would be handed over to Russia and sentenced there. In some cases, however, a special court has been set up in Mariupol.

Ciskina said the verdicts could be handed down by the end of the summer and that an investigation was already underway and evidence was being gathered. The Donetsk official assured that the case of the terrorists would be condemned in accordance with international standards.

In Russia, the Azov Brigade defending Mariupol was accused of war crimes, and it was, unusually, not dismissed. Some of their gunmen may even be sentenced to death.

