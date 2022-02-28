Symbol – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Monday

Monday night he made the call Ukrainian-Russian conflicts with citizens of the US Embassy in Russia

It is classified as Level 4, i.e. not recommended for entry Russia.

The embassy strongly recommends that US citizens in Russia be kept up to date with the latest news, inform their friends of their whereabouts and make plans to leave Russia as soon as possible without US government intervention.

As is well known, the US government is providing $ 350 million in immediate support for security in Ukraine. In a statement, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stressed that support for US military supplies would help the Ukrainian military defeat tanks and air targets. Ukraine has previously demanded anti-tank javelin and anti-Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

In the aftermath of the attack on Ukraine, Joe Biden announced further sanctions against Russia on Thursday. The US president held a meeting with G7 leaders, after which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Vladimir Putin would like to redraw the map of Europe with blood.

Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine on Thursday, the fourth day of the war. More and more people are leaving Ukraine, and the number of civilian casualties is steadily rising, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has kept Russian nuclear missiles at the highest level of readiness. Read more >>>