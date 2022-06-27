June 27, 2022

Symbol – Abroad – Russia's War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Monday

During his test on Sunday night, the Ukrainian president sent a message to Russian pilots promising that they would be held accountable for war crimes.

Zhelensky reminded me: Sunday Several rocket attacks have hit civilian targets in major Ukrainian cities, Many civilians were killed or injured in the operations. He explained that sanctions were needed to increase pressure on Russia to prevent such pandemics.

Today I want to make some targeted messages. First of all, I would like to say to all the pilots, missile operators, engineers and everyone involved in the launch of anti-Ukrainian missiles, we will find all of you. You are all responsible for these diseases. And if anyone thinks they can avoid a lawsuit claiming that an order has been executed, it is wrong

Said the President of Ukraine.

He emphasized that the letter was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations, but rather a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations.

There is nowhere to hide, not even on the shores of the Caspian Sea or even in Belarus where you launch missiles.

Zhelensky added.

The Ukrainian president also sent a special message to the Belarusians, saying that the Russians wanted to drag them into war. “You are not servants or cannon fodder. You do not have to die. You can prevent anyone from deciding your fate, ”he said.

