The deputy secretary general of the US-led coalition said NATO was no longer bound by past promises to avoid deploying troops in Eastern Europe.

Moscow invalidates all content of the NATO-Russia charter by attacking Ukraine and suspending dialogue with the alliance.

Mircea Geoana told Agencies France-Presse Defender According to news reports.

Under the 1997 founding charter, which aims to restructure relations between Russia and the Allies, the two sides worked together to “prevent the dangerous accumulation of traditional forces in the regions of Europe, including Central and Eastern Europe.”

In a speech in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, Giona pointed out that the Russians have made important decisions for 25 years and have pledged not to attack their neighbors and to consult with NATO without fail.

So I think, in fact, this charter does not work, mainly because of Russia

The Deputy General Secretary added.

According to him, Russia has practically deviated from the terms of the 1997 agreement, so there are no more restrictions on every 5 square inches of NATO territory protected by Section 5 and our allies.

Section 5 of NATO refers to collective security, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all members.

Giona has not yet provided details of the planned deployments but said it expects a “strong, flexible and stable presence”.