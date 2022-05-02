Russia’s air defense has fired ten Ukrainian drones, a Smerch and two Tokska-U missiles and a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet into the airspace, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Monday morning. Report.

According to the General, the Russian Air Force carried out precision strikes on 38 Ukrainian military positions in the past day, including four battlefields, 30 forts, a concentration of manpower and military equipment, and three missile and artillery depots, the Os-AKM ground. For a battery with an in-air missile system and multiple rocket launchers. Tactical machines attacked 27 forts, stockpiled manpower and military equipment, and stockpiled missiles and artillery and ammunition. The loss to Ukraine was about 160 people and 26 armored vehicles.

According to the war report, the missile forces destroyed nine forts, a concentration of manpower and military equipment, as well as a battery with BM-21 Grad series missile systems and an artillery battery in the firing range at night. The artillery struck 26 battlefields, 78 forts, 359 manpower and military equipment, and 67 artillery shells. The ammunition depot, 280 personnel and 43 units of military equipment were destroyed.

According to Konashenko, since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian armed forces have seized 146 aircraft, 112 helicopters, 683 drones, 281 ground-to-air missile systems, 2756 tanks and other armored war vehicles, 316 missile launchers and 1234 artillery pieces. And landmines, and 2563 special vehicles.

The regional security tribes of the “Donetsk People’s Republic”, which is independently recognized by Moscow, said 159 people, including 29 children, had been evacuated from Mariupol to the Pesimennoy refugee reception center the previous day. Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that 80 civilians, including women and children, had been rescued from the Mariupol steel plant in Mariupol, occupied by Ukrainian “nationalists”. Since March 5, a total of 26,372 people have been discharged for pessimism.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said there were two strong explosions in the Telegram on Monday morning. Referring to the local operational tribesmen, he wrote that no one was injured and no material damage was done. He later said that the attack on Ukraine had not taken place and that the Russian Air Force had carried out a combat mission.

The head of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Vologn, said in a telegram on Monday that the leaders of several European countries, led by Germany, could plunge his country into great trouble. According to him, by supplying arms to Ukraine, these countries are becoming part of the conflict.

All heads of state who decide on arms transfers should be punished as war criminals.

– Quotes MTI Vologyin.

In a resolution issued on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry called for the identification and punishment of those responsible for the tragedy in Odessa eight years ago. The ministry recalled that on May 2, 2014, 48 people were killed when Ukrainian nationalists set fire to a union headquarters in the Black Sea port city. He complained that the whole world saw what had happened, but “the civilized West listened”.