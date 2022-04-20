Symbol – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Mars

Ukrainian Freedom Fund (UFF) is a non-profit organization in Ukraine that buys defense equipment for Ukrainian troops. Yesterday he received a letter from the Deputy Mayor of Kiev asking for 200,000 gas masks to protect Ukrainians from chemical weapons attack – writes CNN.

“Due to the large-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, the people of Ukraine, especially Kiev citizens, are at risk of chemical damage,” wrote Kiev Deputy Mayor Volodymyr Pondarenko.

“On behalf of the citizens of Kiev Municipality and the Ukrainian community, on behalf of the Mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko, we request humanitarian assistance to the Kiev Humanitarian Assistance Center primarily in the form of personal protective equipment.”

US President Biden announced the new security last week Help As part of that, the US government has provided security equipment to Ukraine to protect it from possible chemical weapons attacks, and many more to follow.

That came with unconfirmed news last week Like MariupolChemical weapons were used. U.S. officials have also warned that they have credible information that Russian forces may have used chemical tear gas as part of the Mariupol attack.