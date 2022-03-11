March 11, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Symbol – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Friday

Arzu 48 mins ago 1 min read

On Thursday night the Ukrainian president released a video in which he said that the Russians had stopped tanks on humanitarian ships sent to the city of Mariupol.

Zhelensky he said: Russian soldiers “ordered” to “capture” and “torture” Mariupolians. He says the Russians have violated the ceasefire agreement, despite the opening of a humanitarian walkway in the city in recent days.

Nevertheless, I decided to send a truck to Mariupol with food, water and medicine. […]. But the invaders began to attack the tanks in the area where the corridor was

The Ukrainian president said it was clear that the Russians were blocking exports directly to the besieged city.

Zhelensky said the Regional Emergency Service building in Mariupol was bombed on Thursday and that it was striking because people who wanted to leave the city through the corridors had to meet next to the building.

In this context, the President of Ukraine said that Russia is a “terrorist country” and that “experienced terrorists” are carrying out these activities.

The world needs to know and recognize this. We are dealing with a terrorist situation

Zhelensky said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense SaidHumanitarian corridors in Ukrainian cities are set to open on Friday as well.

See also  Unprecedented investment has been made, so Hungary will be the gateway to Europe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

There is no progress in the investigation, the war continues – here is the main news on Thursday

9 hours ago Arzu
6 min read

Serious accusation from Moscow: Is US developing biological weapons in Ukraine?

17 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

“I heard screams and thought it was important to record what was going on inside.”

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Symbol – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Friday

48 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Britain re-emerges for massive tidal power plan amid Ukraine crisis

49 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Chris Pine explains why he has long hair and a beard

51 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Forget the mammoth – these scientists are working to revive the extinct Christmas Island rat by editing its DNA

56 mins ago Izer