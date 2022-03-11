Symbol – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Friday

On Thursday night the Ukrainian president released a video in which he said that the Russians had stopped tanks on humanitarian ships sent to the city of Mariupol.

Zhelensky he said: Russian soldiers “ordered” to “capture” and “torture” Mariupolians. He says the Russians have violated the ceasefire agreement, despite the opening of a humanitarian walkway in the city in recent days.

Nevertheless, I decided to send a truck to Mariupol with food, water and medicine. […]. But the invaders began to attack the tanks in the area where the corridor was

The Ukrainian president said it was clear that the Russians were blocking exports directly to the besieged city.

Zhelensky said the Regional Emergency Service building in Mariupol was bombed on Thursday and that it was striking because people who wanted to leave the city through the corridors had to meet next to the building.

In this context, the President of Ukraine said that Russia is a “terrorist country” and that “experienced terrorists” are carrying out these activities.

The world needs to know and recognize this. We are dealing with a terrorist situation

Zhelensky said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense SaidHumanitarian corridors in Ukrainian cities are set to open on Friday as well.