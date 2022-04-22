April 22, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Symbol – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Friday.

Arzu 44 mins ago 1 min read

The UK’s anti-terrorism police, which have been collecting evidence of possible war crimes in Ukraine, say they were shocked by the “incredibly shocking” materials and testimony from the front lines of the conflict.

The war crimes unit of the Metropolitan Police, a division of the Counter-Terrorism Command (CTC), said it had already received fifty reports from individuals linked to Britain, many of whom had fled the conflict directly from Russia’s inception. Invasion.

Superintendent Dominic Murphy, who provided information on the evidence-gathering activity as CTC’s chief executive, told PA Media:

What we see is incredibly painful, incomprehensible. In less than 17 years of counter-terrorism operation, these are just some of the worst scenes we can imagine.

He said the judicial authority would determine whether the material and evidence collected so far would be used to support the “genocide” charge. Defender.

Scotland Yard announced last month that it supports the International Criminal Court’s investigation and called on anyone with direct evidence to report it.

See also  Technology: A dramatic change was observed in Antarctica, and Doomsday on the iceberg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

8 min read

Technology: So much for the pay of Russians who have made a living by showing off their bodies online

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Here are the highlights of the battle that took place on Thursday – the last attack that erupted at the last moment, Putin who came up with the new plan

17 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

“No one can accept being thrown into the sea”

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Symbol – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Friday.

44 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

The decline in China’s markets intensified as the yuan reached its lowest level in one year

45 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Kris Jenner testifies that Kylie and Tyga told her Blac Chyna threatened Kylie

46 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Persevering NASA Rover Observes the Eclipse of the “Potato” Moon on Mars

49 mins ago Izer