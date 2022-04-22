Symbol – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Friday.

The UK’s anti-terrorism police, which have been collecting evidence of possible war crimes in Ukraine, say they were shocked by the “incredibly shocking” materials and testimony from the front lines of the conflict.

The war crimes unit of the Metropolitan Police, a division of the Counter-Terrorism Command (CTC), said it had already received fifty reports from individuals linked to Britain, many of whom had fled the conflict directly from Russia’s inception. Invasion.

Superintendent Dominic Murphy, who provided information on the evidence-gathering activity as CTC’s chief executive, told PA Media:

What we see is incredibly painful, incomprehensible. In less than 17 years of counter-terrorism operation, these are just some of the worst scenes we can imagine.

He said the judicial authority would determine whether the material and evidence collected so far would be used to support the “genocide” charge. Defender.

Scotland Yard announced last month that it supports the International Criminal Court’s investigation and called on anyone with direct evidence to report it.