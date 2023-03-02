Symbol – Abroad – Russian volunteers start a war against Russia

We recently reported that an attack was launched against the Russians in two border villages on Thursday. Russia claimed that the Ukrainians were the perpetrators, but it appears that the operation was not actually carried out by them, but by a legion of Russian volunteers fighting on the Ukrainian side.

Records have also appeared before, on the basis of which it can be concluded that they actually did the deed, and then the volunteers officially took responsibility for the attack. In their post published on their Telegram page, supplemented by a video, they wrote:

We came to Bryansk to show our countrymen that the free Russian people have faith that they can fight against the regime with arms in hand.

They added that contrary to the claims of Russian “propagandists”, they did not take hostages or kill civilians. They also promised to release more footage of the action later.

45 players took this step

One of the participants in the attack also spoke to another Russian Telegram site, explaining what exactly they did in Bryansk.

45 of us participated in the campaign. We went there and took pictures and tested two BMPs [páncélozott katonai járművek – a szerk]. I don’t see any children. A Russian border guard was actually injured. We take no hostages

– He said.

Thousands of Russians may fight against Russia

We have already written in a little more detail in one of our previous articles about Russian volunteers fighting on the Ukrainian side. Below is a detailed list of units that volunteered to fight against Russia.

Citizens have joined the Ukrainian army since the beginning of the war. It is not possible to know exactly how many there are. Based on their own declarations

The number of Russians fighting on the Ukrainian side can be roughly estimated at a few thousand.

In addition, volunteers fighting against Russia did not gather in one military unit, but (at least) three people. The first is the independence of Russia A legion Developed, it was already installed in March 2022.

The unit consisted mainly of Russians who had been captured or had been transferred after being abandoned. Their symbol is A White-blue-white One color has become the Russian flag, which is usually the symbol of opponents of the Putin regime (previously it appeared in many civil movements in Russia).

⚡️ Hundreds of Russian volunteers disagreed with Putin’s regime and decided to fight shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians, joining the “Freedom of Russia” brigade. During this year, the unit has changed:

The unit officially belongs to the regional defense units of Ukraine. The Kyiv Post Last fall, he wrote, more than 5,000 Russians had already signed up for the brigade. However, the current operation was not carried out by this unit, but by another, much smaller and more serious unit.

The perpetrators of the Bryansk attack were more radical than Putin

The Russian Volunteer Corps was formed much later in August 2022. The unit belongs to the Ukrainian territorial defense units, but its personnel also come from a completely different place: they are not prisoners of war / deserters, but mostly far-right immigrants who fled Russia.

The political orientation of the unit is also indicated by such symbols

This is II. Used by the Russian Liberation Army led by General Vlasov fighting on the side of the Nazis in World War II.

So these are more militant nationalists (if possible) than Putin. Like the news site Visegrad24 wrote recently: They consider Putin a traitor because the Russian president does not want to create an ethnically pure Russian state. They want to get rid of Putin because they want Russia to be led by a Tsar again, who is related by blood to the former rulers of the Russian Empire.

It is not known how many people fight in this legion, but there are those who think that it may be much less than the Legion of Freedom of Russia (which seems logical from the point of view that it is a very ideologically defined formation. )

An organization was formed by underground partisans in Russia

In addition to the two organizations mentioned, there is a third faction against Putin, an underground partisan movement, the National Republican Army. too (NRA). This is the latter system Considered summer 2022 Putin’s coalition, Also the murder of the daughter of the philosopher Alexander Dugin.

At least about this system is probably known. According to their own statement, their goal is to remove Putin, end “the fratricidal war between the Slavic peoples, the determined and senseless death of Russian soldiers” and the entire Putin regime.

On August 31, 2022, the three listed organizations signed a declaration of cooperation in Irbini, near Kiev. They also agreed to form a joint political center that would unite the activities of the three. The head of this political center is Ilya Ponomarev, a Russian immigrant politician living in Ukraine who was a member of the Russian Legislative Assembly between 2007 and 2016.

The final hours of Putin’s rule have begun, and we will dismantle the system on both sides of the front

– He said By the time Ponomarzhov signs his statement.

(Cover photo: Russian volunteer soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion in Dolina, eastern Ukraine on December 26, 2022. Photo: Samir al-Doumi / AFP)