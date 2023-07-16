Symbol – Abroad – Putin may soon use his dreaded weapon against Ukraine

As we wrote in the index, the US sent cluster bombs to Ukraine, which they received on Thursday. The weapon is one of the most feared in the world — it’s already banned in more than 100 countries — so opinions are divided about the ethics of its use.

“We got the weapons, but we haven’t used them yet. These weapons will radically change the course of the war. The enemy also knows that we benefit from having cluster bombs. The enemy will give up areas of the front line where these weapons can be used,” said Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnovsky.

US President Joe Biden and his advisers made a “difficult but unanimous decision” to send cluster bombs to Ukraine in early July.

As for Moscow, they have the right to retaliate

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that if Ukraine uses cluster bombs, Russia will also deploy such weapons. According to the President, they have a right to reply.

I would like to say that Russia has a large stockpile of various types of cluster bombs. We have not used it yet, however, if these types of weapons are used against us, we certainly reserve the right to counter-measure.

The Russian leader said in an interview with him.

Russian Interfax According to news agencies, the president has also criticized the United States for previously condemning the deployment of explosives, and now they are deploying them. “The American government itself has called the use of cluster munitions a crime. After all, this is the way it should be done,” the head of state noted bitterly. He said that both Europe and the United States were facing a shortage of ammunition, and that is why the remaining bombs were sent.

Let me remind you that the Ukrainian army uses 5,000-6,000 during the fighting every day. Meanwhile, the US produces 15,000 of these per month. This means neither they nor Europe have enough bullets. After that, they couldn’t recommend anything other than using cluster bombs

said the President. On the other hand, the head of state reiterated that Russia has sufficient stockpiles of various types of cluster bombs.

Has such a bomb been used before?

The CNN Ukrainians and Russians used cluster bombs in the war. Ukrainian forces have recently started using Turkish-supplied cluster bombs on the battlefield, the portal writes. But since last year, Ukrainian officials have been trying to supply the United States with cluster bombs.

Ukrainians also shared a video of a Russian cluster bomb attack last March.

Crazy… Dash cam captures Russian cluster bombs 🇺🇦 dropping dozens of projectiles on a hospital 🏥 & civilian areas. Cluster bombs are not precision weapons – they are meant to lay waste to entire areas. @anytime Verified video. This is a war crime! pic.twitter.com/e4YLUoq7sV — Eric Feigel-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 3, 2022

Musk: Washington is a hypocrite

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk responded to the cluster munitions issue — and noticed Toss Russian state news agency. Musk believes Washington is a hypocrite.

America has always framed those who use cluster bombs as evil, and now we send them to use them? This is not going to end well. Destiny loves irony but hates hypocrisy

he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

America has always condemned those who use cluster bombs as evil, but now we are sending them to use them? This will not do any good. Destiny loves contradiction, but hates hypocrisy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2023

Several rights groups called on Russia and Ukraine to end their use of cluster bombs and urged the US not to supply Kiev with “indiscriminate” munitions.

Cluster bombs used by Russia and Ukraine are already killing civilians and will continue to do so for years.

– said Mary Wareham, one of the presidents of Human Rights Watch. “Both sides should immediately stop using them and should not try to acquire these weapons,” he added.

