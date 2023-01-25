Symbol – Abroad – Panther tanks may join the war, Moscow sends a message to Germany

According to a statement published on the newspaper’s news website, the prime minister indicated at the Die Welt newspaper’s economic summit that regulations governing military exports determine the procedure for transferring German products sold abroad to a third country.

Olaf Scholes said the process will continue and the Polish claim will be treated with the necessary urgency. At the non-public forum, Die Welt reported, he said approval of the request would depend on the leadership in Washington.

As he said, “We never act alone, but above all in close consultation with our most important partners, the United States.” The German people support this theory, and the government stands by it, the chancellor underlined.

According to information provided by the Polish government on Tuesday, the German government has been officially asked to transfer some of the Panther 2 tanks bought for the Polish army to the Ukrainian forces, which, according to previous data, will defend against the Ukrainian forces. Russian attack, MTI reported.

Kremlin: Kiev won’t benefit if it gets German tanks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned reporters on Tuesday that the supply of Panther tanks to Ukraine would not be good for Russian-German relations.

Such births are not good for the future of relationships. They will definitely leave a mark on the future of these relationships

– The Kremlin’s spokesman answered a question about how relations between Russia and Germany would be affected if Berlin approved the delivery of Panther tanks to Kiev. According to Pesco, bilateral relations are currently “at a very low point”. “(…) There is no meaningful dialogue with Germany, other countries of the European Union or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,” he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Tuesday that a German decision on the Leopard tanks would be made soon.

After Friday’s meeting of about half a hundred defense ministers from countries supporting Ukraine at the US air base in Ramstein, Pistorius said the participants had not yet decided on the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Warsaw would create an alternative alliance of countries willing to supply tanks to Ukraine if Germany itself was unwilling to do so.

Earlier, citing that he had no information about the case, Peskov did not want to comment on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s statement that Kiev proposed to conclude a non-aggression pact with Minsk.

(Cover Image: Leopard Tanks in Germany. Photo: (Sean Gallup/GettyImages)