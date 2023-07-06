Symbol – Abroad – Homeless people are being removed from the streets in Los Angeles

As Mayor Karen Bass announced Thursday that the city’s homeless population had increased by 10 percent in the past year, aid workers pulled Imani Muhammad out of his tent and tried to accept shelter. Wall Street Journal.

Come on girl, it’s been a long time since you’ve been here

said a worker as he peered into Muhammad’s tent in a Los Angeles city park.

Muhammad, 33, was reluctant; Her boyfriend was in jail and she was worried how he would find her. His last experience at a homeless shelter left him with bed bugs and a shaved head. But the aid workers didn’t let up the pressure, until finally Mohammed emerged, packing his belongings into two garbage bags.

At a row of shaded, folding tables, Muhammad and other camp residents were assigned a rented hostel room in a city and given assistance in finding housing, drug and mental health treatment and domestic violence services.

The move is part of the mayor’s signature Inside Safe initiative, which began shortly after Bass took office in December. Polls show that Los Angeles residents’ biggest concern is homelessness. It was a primary issue in last year’s mayoral campaign, and former Democratic congresswoman Bass has staked her political reputation on successfully tackling the issue.

I want the locals to see that the tents disappear and never reappear

– he said in an interview.

Many Los Angeles residents are cynical about whether political leaders can do anything to combat homelessness, as the problem has worsened in recent years despite voter-approved tax increases to address the problem.

Bass and other local officials released preliminary data Thursday showing that the number of homeless people in Los Angeles County increased from 69,144 in January 2022 to 75,518 in January 2023. 70 percent of them have no shelter.

39 percent of Los Angeles County’s 9.8 million residents and 61 percent of the homeless live in the city of Los Angeles. More people live on the streets of any city in the United States.

The mayor declared a state of emergency

To address the problem, PASS declared a citywide state of emergency and allocated more than $1.3 billion in city funds, including $250 million to Inside Safe for the fiscal year that began July 1.

And instead of waiting for more permanent solutions, he convinced city and county leaders to support his vision of housing the homeless immediately, mostly in motel rooms. It seeks to accelerate the construction of affordable housing in a region with severe shortages by streamlining permitting procedures and designating state areas where housing can be built.

However, if there is no boom in affordable housing, more people will continue to become homeless, and some who are already in shelters may eventually return to the streets.

It is not a substitute for helping people stay in their homes, nor is it a substitute for dramatically increasing housing

Tammy Newman, vice president of public relations for the United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ advocacy group, told Inside Safe.