Sylvester Stallone Claims Product Rights to “Rocky”

Sylvester Stallone She expressed the words against Irwin Winklerwhich means that the product behind “rockyThe films and their supplementary series.creedWithholding a large financial stake in the franchise from the actor.

The 76-year-old Stallone shared a photo of Winkler as a snake with a knife Instagram Sunday morning. The photo came along with a comment calling for a “fair gesture” from the 93-year-old producer.

Stallone wrote: “A very fine portrait of the great ‘Rocky’/’Creed’ producer, Irwin Winkler, from one of the greatest films in the country.” “After Irwin has dominated ‘Rocky’ for over 47 years, and now ‘Creed’, I would really like to get a little bit more [of] What’s left of my rights, before you just give it to your children – I think that would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old man? “

Stallone has begun to express his frustration in recent years at his lack of ownership of iconic movie franchises, such as “Rocky,” which he helped create. Although Stallone grossed a first dollar from the early “Rocky” sequels and earned net points from the 1976 original — which cost a little over $1 million to produce and grossed $225 million worldwide — the actor maintains that he was denied a stake in the franchise. French.

“This is a painful topic that eats my soul, because I wanted to leave a bit of Rocky for my kids, but it’s always great to listen to loyal fans… keep punching,” concluded Stallone’s Instagram post.

in 2019, diverse She reported that Winkler was surprised to learn that Stallone was unhappy with his stake in the franchise, citing the tens of millions of dollars he had earned from profit-sharing and upfront fees. One source stated that Stallone made over $10 million in both “Creed” and its 2018 sequel; Stallone starred and produced both.

I don’t have any ownership in ‘Rocky’, Stallone Tell diverse in 2019, sharing this annuity of species that could be left to his children after his death was something he desired. “It was shocking that it never happened, but I was told, ‘Hey, I got paid, so what are you complaining about? “I was angry.”

The original 1976 film was designed, written and starred by Stallone, which went on to score Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay. “Rocky” took figurines for Best Picture and Director at the 49th Academy Awards.