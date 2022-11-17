November 17, 2022

Sword of the Vagrant launches for PS4, Xbox One and Switch November 30th, PS5 in 2023

imagination Action RPG Tramp sword will be fired to Playstation 4And the Xbox OneAnd the converts On November 30 for $10 / €10 / 1000 yen, and L.L Playstation 5 In the year 2023, publisher rainy frog Developer OTK Games announced.

Tramp sword It was first launched for PC via steam as such the homeless On July 13, 2018.

Here is an overview of the game, via Rainy Frog:

Battle through hordes of monsters on a journey to reunite your family in this 2D fantasy action RPG!

Guide Vivian the Vagrant, across vibrant and dynamic landscapes as you hack and slash from a sleepy seaside village through mysterious forests, haunted castles, and shattering battlefields. When the endless barrage of enemies is vanquished, what consolation will be left to our hero?
Embark on a journey into a gorgeous hand-drawn fantasy world known as Mythrilia and discover the truth about your bloodline and its darkest secrets. Hack and slash your way from a sleepy seaside village through mysterious forests, haunted castles and shattered battlefields. When the endless barrage of enemies is vanquished, what solace will be left for our hero?

Vagrant is a 2D RPG. As Vivian, you’ll experience an exciting and challenging adventure focused on combat gameplay that utilizes combo chains, charge attacks, and special skills, all while improving your character build with new equipment and abilities. Play casually or become a master fighter.

Watch a new trailer below.

Release date trailer

