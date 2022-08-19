Switch Online’s N64 Update Live (Version 2.6.0), Here’s What’s Included

The Switch Online’s N64 library has previously received an update regarding the addition of the Nintendo Classic Wave Race 64As well as upgrading the application to version 2.6.0.

Nintendo does not release patch notes for these particular updates, but fortunately for the Nintendo dataminer oat dome Here again to reveal everything that happens behind the scenes. This month has quite a few things going on in the back end – with some tweaks to last month’s release, pokemon puzzle league:

[NSO – Nintendo 64] Version 2.6.0 has been released.

– Wave Race 64 added.

– Viewer settings have been modified for the NTSC, German and French PAL versions of Pokemon Puzzle League (settings related to the color frame store have been removed).

– Adjust sorting to put PAL versions after NTSC.

In addition, there have been some changes to the N64 implementation in Japan. Note some changes Custom Robo V2.0 So are the Fanta ads in Wave Race 64 that have been replaced by the N64 logo.

Meanwhile, there have been some additional changes in Japan. Notably, it appears that Fanta ads have been removed in Wave Race 64.

Dataminer and Nintendo Life user luigiblood Goes into more detail:

N64 Switch Online 2.6.0:

– Pokémon Puzzle League has seen configuration removed and PCB and NRO (recompiled code) updated. Maybe a fix for something.

– Custom Robo V2 has updated the PCB and NRO.

– Wave Race 64 Rumble Pak (Japan) has replaced Fanta ads with the Nintendo 64 logo.

This latest update follows some changes in version 2.4.0. You can learn more on our website Previous coverage.

What do you think of the latest batch of mods that come with version 2.6.0? Have you noticed anything yourself? Have you tried the expansion pack service yet? Leave a comment below.