Everyone seems to be playing The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s TearsAnd my Switch won’t let me forget it. This weekend, as I was also cruising around Hyrule exploring Breath of the Wild The sequel, I kept experiencing mild outages as several of the other Hyrule heroes I got to know picked up their keys.

“So-and-so on the Internet!” It will read a small banner in the upper left corner where another Nintendo Online friend becomes active. And inevitably, the popup always showed that they were playing one game: Kingdom Tears. And yes, I know I can turn those notifications off, but where’s the fun in that?

Now, I am not aloof. I knew this would be Huge version. But there’s something amazing about the constant visual reminders of that Everyone and their moms are playing the same game At the same time. I’m not sure I can remember a similar case where a lot of people seemed to be on the same page. It will be closest during the early days of pandemic lockdowns, when everyone else is He seems to be playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But even then, I still see friends logging in and playing A ring fit for adventure Or delve into an old favourite.

But there is no time to experiment now, it seems. Everyone I know with a Switch, no matter how often they play the games, titles, or genres they usually like, plays them. Kingdom Tears.

Every time that notification comes, I feel a sense of camaraderie, as if we’re all on a unified mission. I think about growing up around my dad’s Jeep Wrangler, the way he always did Wave to someone else’s Wrangler On the road. I can’t help but feel myself giving to each fellow zelda The explorer nods, even if it’s only in my head, and though they can’t tell I saw them.