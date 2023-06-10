Swiatek beats Muchova to once again win the French Open

There is no clock that regulates the length of a tennis match, but most of the sport is about time control, i.e. finding a way to make the opponent feel rushed, as if they have no chance of reaching the ball, while being spotted. How to give yourself all the time in the world. For over a year this has been Swiatek’s signature, and that’s exactly what it did for Muchova on Saturday.

There was a time two years ago when she was among the most creative players in the world. Her game featured a squat backhand and combination forehand with six different types of spin. There was art to it all, but it didn’t win over as much.

Now Swiatek isn’t building winning points so much as capturing them, going for the winners with a big, rolling forehand at the first opportunity. The shorter the point, the less she thinks, the more she can take her brain, the shakier part of her game, out of the equation.

She never makes her way into a match. She seeks control from the very beginning. When one point ends, she struggles to start the next as if she’s rushing to catch a train, and zips through sets and matches as if she’s got tickets to a Taylor Swift concert.

In order for Muchova to have a chance, she needed to control the clock by racking up points and finding enough time to rest on the biggest stage of her career.

Swiatek took the first break of Mochova’s serve and took the lead after just seven minutes. Leading 6-2, 3-0 after an hour, while Muchova was still trying to find her footing.