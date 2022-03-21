Sweet 16 in the NCAA Championship is open to take it

MILWAUKEE – The St. Peter’s men’s basketball team, metaphorically led from a crack in Jersey City to reveal peacock feathers to the national crowd, is led by a man who knows nothing of seizing the moment.

Back when Shaheen Holloway was a sophomore in high school, with a great game honed on the hard courts in Queens, he was invited to play for the McDonald’s All-American.

Team West was distinguished by the presence of two good point guards: Mike Pepe and Mattin Cliffs, who would each win a college national championship. Holloway had some talented teammates, too: future pros Tim Thomas, Richard Hamilton and Stephen Jackson – two players who would in a matter of weeks go straight to the NBA, Jermaine O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

The most valuable player in the game? Holloway, the youngest one on the field.

Where Holloway is now, chasing an unlikely trophy, is an even bigger surprise. It wasn’t hampered by a meager recruiting budget or conference – Metro Atlantic Athletic – a market low enough to play its championship in Atlantic City, NJ, the boardwalk.