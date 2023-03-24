Sweet 16: Florida Atlantic stuns Tennessee on the dramatic first day of the Round of 16

(CNN) Sweet 16 Work started in NCAA Tournament And just like in the previous rounds of March madThere was drama flowing through the first set of games.

The Florida Atlantic Owls (FAU) upset No. 4-ranked Tennessee State, 62-55; Marquis Noel made NCAA history as the Kansas State Wildcats outlasted the Michigan State Spartans in overtime to win 98-93; Gonzaga stunned UCLA with a late triple to claim a dramatic 79-76 victory; While UConn comfortably beat Arkansas 88-65 to advance to the Elite Eight.

Cinderella story has a new chapter

Ahead of the game, FAU coach Dusty May said his team would “embrace” their Cinderella brand, but the 46-year-old also ensured his team had the quality to progress regardless of rating.

“We’re very, very confident in ourselves and these guys in the dressing room,” May said.

The coach was right to believe this in his players as the No. 9 seeded Owls kicked out the No. 4 seeded Volunteers to advance to the Elite Eight.

In a close, low-scoring contest, FAU got a massive second-half surge to claim a stunning 62-55 upset.

Tennessee was the favorite to go into the game against FAU but was eliminated from the competition.

The underdogs were trailing 27-22 after the first half at New York City’s famous Madison Square Garden but outgained the Volunteers 40-28 – including an 18-2 run – in the second half to seal the win.

“You can’t count us as a man,” FAU guard Nick Boyd said in the post-match press.

“I have a group of brothers who play together and I feel there is no one in the country who loves each other as much as we do and acts like we do.” [we do] So we will continue to make statements.”

Drama and Late History

Nowell makes NCAA history as Wildcats edge Spartans

The Sweet 16 opener of the NCAA Men’s Tournament resulted in a thrilling 98-93 overtime win for Kansas State over Michigan State Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The game was dominated by a record-breaking performance from Kansas State star Marquis Noel. The guard, who was playing for his hometown, stuffed the stat sheet and finished with 20 points, an incredible 19 assists — a new single-game NCAA Tournament record — and five steals to carry the Wildcats to victory.

Nowell dominated the Wildcats against Michigan State during the Sweet 16 game.

Noel, who played the second half with an injured right ankle, is the first player to finish with 20 points, 19+ assists, and 5+ steals in a Men’s Division I or NBA game since 1996, According to CBS Sports.

After winning, Noel said, “All glory be to God, man who gave me these gifts and these talents and I’m glad I got the podium to show it, I have a lot of faith.”

Noel’s outstanding performance caught the attention of some of sports’ biggest names with the Lakers legend Irvin ‘Magic’ Johnson And Kevin Durant sings his praises.

The Bulldogs nibble the Bruins with a late triple

Gonzaga and UCLA have given college fans some amazing matches in recent years and their latest meeting was no different.

With 2 minutes and 30 seconds left in the game, the Bulldogs took a 72-62 lead thanks to an incredible display in the second half.

However, the Bruins fought back and fought back to take a 76-75 lead with 13 seconds left, thanks to a three-pointer by Amari Bailey.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs beat UCLA thanks to a late three.

Then with less than 10 seconds on the clock, Julian Strother stepped up. The 20-year-old guard won the game with a three-claw from the edge of the Halfcourt crest, reminiscent of Bulldog Jalen Suggs in 2021.

“They are moments you just can’t make up,” Strother said of the match-winner in the post-match press conference. “These are the moments you literally dream about, until you score moments like these for March Madness.”

The Huskies cruise past the Razorbacks into the Elite Eight

Elsewhere, the Connecticut Huskies comfortably dispatched the Arkansas Razorbacks with their routine 88-65 win. UConn led Jordan Hawkins’ 24 points as he trailed the Razorbacks to reach the Elite Eight.

In the Elite Eight, Kansas State will face FAU and Gonzaga will play UConn on March 25.