SVU’s upcoming show viewer responds to fans unhappy with Kelly Gidish’s departure

Kelly Giddish Announced earlier today She’s soon going to be taking her leave of the functionally unkillable Law and order Franchise, stepping away from the role he held in the last 10 seasons of rotation The main franchise chain that has been turned off Law & Order: SVU. Writing about leaving on InstagramGidish spoke warmly about her character, Detective Amanda Rollins, who joined the show in 2011 as Ice-T’s Detective Fin Tutuola’s new partner. “ Gedish wrote there is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. “ I’ve grown and changed, and so am I. I started on this show when I was in my late twenties and I’m grateful to have had so many years of adulthood with Rollins in my life.”

While Jedish seemed rather positive about the change In her post, thanking Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, and many others she’s worked with over a decade on the series, some weird drama emerged in the comments. Specifically, upcoming showrunner surrounding David Graziano, who jumped in to express his grief over Gidish’s departure, only to catch some questions from anxious fans as to why the change was made.

Graziano’s response was interesting:

You might take a moment to think that things are more complicated than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets. All I’m going to say is that Kelly handled this very elegantly. She is without a doubt one of the best professionals in this field that I have come across in my 24 years of writing for TV. I am saddened by her looming exit. It would be my lucky day if I could write to her again.

Law & Order: SVU It returns for its 24th season on September 22nd. There is no word on how many episodes Jedish is expected to appear before her departure.

