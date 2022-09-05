Sutton – Abroad – Victims of stabbing rampages found at more than ten locations in Canada

A manhunt began Sunday night for two people accused of a mass stabbing in western Canada. Ten people were killed and at least fifteen injured in the attack. Most of the victims are from the James Smith Cree Nation, an aboriginal community of 3,400 people, and the injured are from the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

The attacks in Saskatchewan shocked the nation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called what happened “horrific and heartbreaking.”

Today’s attacks in Saskatchewan are brutal and heartbreaking. I think of those who have lost loved ones and those who are injured. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 4, 2022

I think of those who have lost loved ones and those who have been hurt

– He told about the events. He said his government is in direct contact with the leadership of the James Smith Cree Nation community and is certainly ready to extend all assistance to him.

Those responsible for today’s atrocities must be held accountable

Prime Minister emphasized. Rhonda Blackmore, assistant chief of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Saskatchewan, told reporters Sunday night that police believe some of the victims were pre-selected and others were attacked at random.

Two people committed murders

Police suspect Damian and Miles Sanderson of the serial murders. Damien is 31 and Miles is 30. According to Blackmore, the relationship between the suspects is still unclear. A motive for the attack is yet to be ascertained, but the men are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Some of the victims have already been identified

The identities of some of the victims have also been released. According to some reports, one of the victims was Wes Peterson. The to the Guardian Spokeswoman Ruby Works said the 77-year-old widow was like an uncle to her. “He did nothing to deserve this. He was a good soul,” he recalled. He added that the incident really shook the community.

The @ReginaPolice We will continue to collaborate with our partners @RCMPSK The hearing began this morning with the James Smith Cree Nation. The suspects have not been located. An intense, focused investigation will continue until they are found and taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/8m91oSINIU — Chief Evan Bray (@evanjbray) September 5, 2022

Two more victims were identified: mother of two, Lana Head, and her partner.

Emergency calls came one after the other

According to the latest information, the first stabbing occurred at 5:40 am local time, followed by several more calls within minutes. Over the next six hours, the Saskatchewan RCMP (short for local police – ed.) issued several warnings and updates about the stabbing attacks, including a dangerous person alert, reports CNN.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moy also issued a statement calling the incident “senseless violence.” “There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss this senseless violence has caused. “All Saskatchewans extend our condolences to the victims and their families,” he said.

I want to thank the RCMP and other police services for their efforts to apprehend the attackers and protect the public, and thank all the first responders and health professionals who treated the many victims. — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) September 4, 2022

Authorities say stabbing victims have been found in at least 13 different locations across Saskatchewan, most of them in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon communities. Blackmore said many of the stabbing victims were being treated at 15 different hospitals for serious injuries.

It’s certainly the most remarkable phenomenon, if not the most, we’ve seen in recent years

he added. Police have set up checkpoints where uniformed officers check the identity of passengers. Motorists are requested not to pick up motorists for any reason. A state of emergency has been declared in the James Smith Cree Nation, a tribal community of about 200 people.

Could it be because of the drugs?

Police are not speculating on a motive for the attacks, but the motive may be drug-related, said Bobby Cameron, president of the Confederation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

The disaster we are facing now happens when drugs infiltrate our communities. Therefore, we demand that all managers do their part to ensure a safe and healthy environment for residents

he thought.

(Cover photo: A police team investigates a crime scene in Saskatchewan on September 4, 2022. Photo: David Stopp/Reuters)