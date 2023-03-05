Sutton – Abroad – A cargo ship ran aground in the Suez Canal

Liberian-flagged MSC Istanbul departs Malaysia for Portugal. Admiral Osama Rabei, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said the cargo ship was stuck in a two-lane section of the sea canal.

Officials arrived at the scene with tugboats so they could use them to relaunch the cargo ship, reports said. ABC News.

Such cases have happened before

In February, a tanker carrying liquefied natural gas also broke down in the Suez Canal, but that incident also did not cause major disruptions to traffic there. A month ago, a cargo ship carrying maize sank at sea.

ABC News reminded us of that Two years ago, the Ever Given disruption caused a major upheaval in global trade.

Opened in the 1800s, the Suez Canal provides a vital link for oil, natural gas and cargo transportation.

About 10 percent of world trade takes place through the canal, which is one of the main sources of foreign exchange earnings for Egypt.

In 2022, 23,851 ships passed through the Suez Canal, up from 20,649 a year earlier. Total revenue after such crossings last year reached $8 billion, the highest in the history of the Suez Canal.

(Cover image: View of the Suez Canal in 2006. Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)