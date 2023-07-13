Suspension of Guatemala’s top party leading to election turmoil

Guatemala’s presidential election is thrown into turmoil after a top prosecutor moved to suspend a rising anti-corruption candidate, threatening his bid for a runoff and possibly dealing a severe blow to the country’s already ailing democracy.
Wednesday’s move could prevent Bernardo Arevalo — the lawmaker whose surprisingly strong showing in the first round of voting in June rattled Guatemala’s political class — from running against Sandra Torres, the former first lady, in the Aug. 20 runoff.
Rafael Kuroshichi, the prosecutor who brought the case against Mr. Arevalo’s party, has been placed on a list of corrupt officials in Central America by the United States for obstructing corruption investigations.
Mr. Arevalo said, at a press conference on Thursday, that he would proceed with his candidacy regardless, holding that under Guatemalan law political parties cannot be suspended during the electoral process.
He said, “All Guatemalans are vigilant.” “Those who advocate democracy are the majority, and we are clear in our rejection of that corrupt minority that is desperately trying to manipulate public institutions and violate the constitutional order.”
The development is putting even greater pressure on Guatemala’s fragile democracy. Several top presidential candidates seen as a threat to the political and economic establishment have already been banned, freedom of the press has been attacked, and dozens of graft-focused prosecutors and judges have been forced into exile.
“They are stealing elections in broad daylight, using one of the institutions that are supposed to protect us,” Gustavo Marroquín, history professor and columnist, said. He said on Twitter.
The attorney general’s move sparked confusion and anger in Guatemala’s capital, Guatemala City, where hundreds of people gathered in protest on Wednesday shortly after the announcement. Mr Curruchiche took the action as Guatemala’s electoral authority prepared to reject official efforts to delay the runoff, allowing the vote to proceed as planned.
When asked by reporters about the attorney general’s move against Mr. Arevalo’s party, Irma Elizabeth Palencia, the head of the electoral authority, said, “It’s definitely something we’re concerned about.”
Brian Nichols, State Department’s chief official for the Western Hemisphere, He said On Twitter, he said the US government was “deeply concerned” by what he described as “Mr. Korošić’s threats to electoral democracy in Guatemala”. “Institutions must respect the will of the electorate,” Mr. Nicholls added.
Mr. Arevalo’s party, called Semilla, or Seed, has submitted an application to Guatemala’s Supreme Constitutional Court to appeal the ruling, setting the stage for a legal battle.
Samuel Perez, representing Simila as a congressman, “We’ve never done anything illegal,” to reporters Outside the Constitutional Court around midnight Wednesday. “What they’re trying to do is make a case, we’ve been warned, to try to bring down the party or the candidacy of Bernardo Arevalo.”
Mr Kuroshichi, who leads the Office of the Special Prosecutor Against Impunity, said the case against Smila involved allegations that she used more than 5,000 forged signatures to qualify as a political party. After his office looked into the matter, a criminal judge ordered a suspension of the party’s registration, which could effectively prevent him, and Mr. Arevalo, from competing in the runoff.
On Thursday, he raided Mr Curruchiche’s office and seized evidence in a government building that contained documents provided by Similla.
Legal experts have questioned the move by Mr. Koruchich, an ally of the outgoing president, Alejandro Giamatti. An independent monitoring group, Mirador Electoral, warned in a statement that the suspension “attempts to carry out an electoral coup tantamount to a coup.”
Edgar Ortiz Romero, a constitutional law expert, said the move was “totally illegal” because only an electoral court, not a criminal judge, can suspend a party’s registration under Guatemala’s electoral laws.
“This puts us in the sad group of countries with advanced authoritarian features in which the legal system is used to attack opponents,” said Mr. Ortiz-Romero.
Still, some powerful people and institutions, including the country chamber of commerceWill Freeman, a fellow in Latin American studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, said he has spoken out against attempts to thwart the presidential runoff, noting that “there’s a kind of deep elite split happening right now.” “It’s not going smoothly.”
Even Ms. Torres, who led the first round of the election and is associated with Guatemala’s conservative establishment, criticized the move to remove her opponent from the race.
She said on Twitter that the latest measures were “extremely confusing, disturbing and damaging to the transparency of Guatemalan democracy”, calling on the country’s electoral authority to respect the August runoff.
With the decision in the hands of the Electoral Tribunal, they have the opportunity to stand on the right side of history, vindicate themselves and stand up for the will of the people, said Ana Maria Mendez, Central America director in the Washington bureau for Latin America. “
