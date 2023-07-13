Suspension of Guatemala’s top party leading to election turmoil

Guatemala’s presidential election is thrown into turmoil after a top prosecutor moved to suspend a rising anti-corruption candidate, threatening his bid for a runoff and possibly dealing a severe blow to the country’s already ailing democracy.

Wednesday’s move could prevent Bernardo Arevalo — the lawmaker whose surprisingly strong showing in the first round of voting in June rattled Guatemala’s political class — from running against Sandra Torres, the former first lady, in the Aug. 20 runoff.

Rafael Kuroshichi, the prosecutor who brought the case against Mr. Arevalo’s party, has been placed on a list of corrupt officials in Central America by the United States for obstructing corruption investigations.

Mr. Arevalo said, at a press conference on Thursday, that he would proceed with his candidacy regardless, holding that under Guatemalan law political parties cannot be suspended during the electoral process.