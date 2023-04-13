April 14, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Suspected leaker of NATO documents arrested

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

April 13, 2023 – 10:17 pm

FBI agents take Jack Teixeira into custody – Photo: Reuters

Balint Nagy

A 21-year-old man was arrested in the United States on Thursday, believed to be linked to leaked US intelligence documents that thousands of people have access to. The New York Times.

The newspaper said the man’s name was Jack Teixeira, and he worked in the intelligence division of the National Guard Air Force Base in Massachusetts. Teixeira is said to be the administrator of the Discord server known as Thugshaker Central, where the leaked documents first appeared. The server is made up of teenagers and young adults who chat about guns, racist memes and video games.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Teixeira was charged with illegally sharing classified security information. He also said that there was no disturbance during the arrest process. A few months ago, a user of the online group uploaded hundreds of pages of Secret Service descriptions to the chat group, authorities said. Members of the affected group, Tak Shaker Central, told the Times that they had no intention of making the documents available to the wider public and wanted to discuss the contents only among themselves.

The leaked documents contain a lot of sensitive information, which is why the Pentagon is also investigating the matter. For example, this includes the US and NATO’s plan on how to prepare Ukraine for a spring offensive against Russia. In the American text, in a case that reached the highest military circles, some of the documents were said to be from reports of commanders-in-chief. formed from. You can read our article on intelligence leaks here.

