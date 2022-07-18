Sushmita Sen shuts down trolls and calls it gold digger, Priyanka Chopra shows support for Ranveer Singh

sushmita sen He grabbed all the lights two days ago when Lalit K Moody They shared photos with her and made their relationship official. Social media was filled with people talking about the actress’ new love. In fact, many people went on to make fun of her and describe Arya’s actress as a “gold digger.” Well, Sushmita shut down all the trolls like her boss yesterday by sharing a long note and expressing that she prefers diamonds to gold. The moment she shared this post, many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and others took to the comment section to praise and support her.

In the note posted by Sushmita Sen, he wrote on one of the pieces, “I dig deeper than gold… and have always (famously) preferred diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! .please know your sush is totally fine..because I have never lived by the light of passing approval and fluttering applause.I am the sun…centered in my being and my conscience!!I love you guys!!!” Go to the comments section, Priyanka Chopra He wrote, “Tell the Queen!

Check comments:

Earlier, after Lalit Modi posted pictures with Sushmita Sen, reports surfaced of them tying the knot. Modi then released a clarification regarding their marriage rumors and said that they are only dating. However, he also mentioned that they will tie the knot soon. Lalit Modi tweeted, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too will happen someday.” Meanwhile, speaking of the work front, Sushmita Sen will be returning as Aarya in the third season of the crime thriller and has begun filming for himself.

Read also: Rocher Modi, son of Lalit Modi, reacts to his father’s relationship with Sushmita Sen: Best…