November 14, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Surviving the moon’s night can be a challenge for astronauts

Izer 30 mins ago 7 min read
A lone astronaut standing facing away from the camera dressed in full space suit with backpack, stands still looking towards a distant planet Earth.

As many nations plan their own lunar exploration strategies, the best way to survive the lunar night is to give space engineers a cold sweat.

The lunar cycle includes day and night in most locations on the moon’s surface fourteen a land Days of continuous sunlight followed by fourteen days of continuous darkness and extreme cold.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

NASA scientists offer a theory about why we’ll never meet another intelligent life. It’s crush.

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

This month’s Leonid Meteor shower could cause a shooting star to explode

1 day ago Izer
2 min read

SpaceX Falcon 9 Intelsat G-31 / G-32 rocket launch

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

10 min read

World: A Russian mercenary turned to Ukrainians may have been hanged with a hammer

9 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

FTX investigates potential $473 million hack

15 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Update: BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT, and SEVENTEEN win the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

16 mins ago Muhammad
7 min read

Surviving the moon’s night can be a challenge for astronauts

30 mins ago Izer