May 12, 2023

Surprise: Ukrainian terror network exposed

Foreign Policy writes that pro-Ukraine mercenary guerrilla groups are waging a secret war against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since the start of the war in February last year, mysterious terrorist attacks have increased across Russia. Bombs derailed trains, blew out power lines and damaged the Kerch Bridge that connects Crimea to the rest of Russia. The attacks were later claimed by anti-Russian groups as part of a larger armed insurgency.

The Foreign policy He has now discovered this network with links to the Ukrainian secret services

Its stated goal is to remove President Vladimir Putin by waging a covert war on Russian borders.

He was interviewed by Foreign Policy magazine

Roman Babkov, one of the accused murderers against Vladli Tatarsky, called Darya Trebova a “hero” for smuggling the explosives used in the St. Petersburg massacre into Russia.

Image of Darya Trebova in St. Petersburg on April 3, 2023, taken from a video recording released by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.Source: MTI/EPA/Press Service of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia/-

Nevertheless, Babkov justified all this, saying that it was necessary

(…) recognizing the right of liberal Russians to fight against evil. Treat this endeavor with respect (West – ed.)

– said the Ukrainian guerrilla.

According to Ukrainian guerrillas, blowing up innocent people is an act of heroism.Source: MTI/EPA/Anatoly Maltsev

In addition, FP mapped organizations involved in subverting Russia. According to the investigative work of the American newspaper, it can be said that

A kind of “rainbow coalition” of terrorist organizations is active in Russia, in which, in addition to liberals, anarcho-communists and fascists are separately mentioned.

See also  AT HOME: A separate government plane took Orban and Szyjardo to Uzbekistan

