Surprise – again! NASA spacecraft reveals that asteroid Bennu is not what it seemed

Scientists have learned something amazing after analyzing the data collected when[{” attribute=””>NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected a sample from asteroid Bennu in October 2020. The spacecraft would have sunk into the asteroid had it not fired its thrusters to back away immediately after it grabbed its sample of dust and rock from Bennu’s surface.

“Our expectations about the asteroid’s surface were completely wrong.” — Dante Lauretta, principal investigator of OSIRIS-REx

Unexpectedly, it turns out that the particles making up Bennu’s exterior are so loosely packed and lightly bound to each other that if a person were to step onto the asteroid they would feel very little resistance. It would be like stepping into a pit of plastic balls that are popular play areas for kids.

“If Bennu was completely packed, that would imply nearly solid rock, but we found a lot of void space in the surface,” said Kevin Walsh, a member of the OSIRIS-REx science team from Southwest Research Institute, which is based in San Antonio.

The latest findings about Bennu’s surface were published on July 7, 2022, in a pair of papers in the journals Science and Science Advances, led respectively by Dante Lauretta, principal investigator of OSIRIS-REx, based at University of Arizona, Tucson, and Kevin Walsh. These surprising results add to the intrigue that has gripped scientists throughout the OSIRIS-REx mission, as Bennu has proved consistently unpredictable.

The first surprise the asteroid presented was in December 2018, when NASA’s spacecraft arrived at Bennu. The OSIRIS-REx team found a rough surface littered with boulders instead of the smooth, sandy beach they had expected based on observations from Earth- and space-based telescopes. Reasearchers also discovered that Bennu was ejecting particles of rock from its surface into space.

The latest clue that Bennu was not what it seemed came after the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft picked up a sample and beamed stunning, close-up images of the asteroid’s surface to Earth. “What we saw was a huge wall of debris radiating out from the sample site,” Lauretta said. “We were like, ‘Holy cow!’”



Near-Earth asteroid Bennu is a rubble pile of boulders and boulders left over from the formation of the Solar System. On October 20, 2020, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft made a brief landing on Bennu and collected a sample for return to Earth. During this event, the spacecraft’s arm sank into the asteroid more deeply than expected, confirming that Bennu’s surface is loosely bound. Now, scientists have used data from OSIRIS-REx to revisit the sampling event and better understand how the loose upper layers of Bennu hold together. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/CI Lab/SVS

Mission scientists were baffled by the abundance of scattered pebbles, given how thin the spacecraft was on the surface. Even stranger, the spacecraft left a large crater 26 feet (8 meters) wide. “Every time we tested the sample-picking procedure in the lab, we could barely make a puncture,” Loretta said. The mission team decided that Return the spacecraft To take more pictures of Benno’s rooftop “to see how much chaos we’ve made,” Loretta said.

The researchers analyzed the volume of debris visible before and after images of the sample site, nicknamed “nightingale. They also looked at acceleration data collected during spacecraft landing. This data revealed that when OSIRIS-REx touched the asteroid, it encountered the same amount of resistance — very little — that a person would feel while depressing the piston in a French pressure coffee pot. “By the time we launched our thrusters to leave the surface, we were still sinking into the asteroid,” said Ron Blose, an OSIRIS-REx scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland.

Blues and the research team ran hundreds of computer simulations to infer Bennu’s density and coherence based on spacecraft images and acceleration information. The engineers altered the surface cohesion properties in each simulation until they found the property that most closely matches their real-world data.

Now, this accurate information about Bennu’s surface could help scientists better interpret remote observations of other asteroids, which could be useful in designing future asteroid missions and for developing ways to protect Earth from asteroid collisions.

It’s possible that asteroids like Bennu – barely held together by gravity or electrostatic force – could disintegrate in Earth’s atmosphere and thus pose a different kind of danger than solid asteroids. said Patrick Michel, OSIRIS-REx scientist and director of research at the National Center for Scientific Research at the Côte d’Azur Observatory in Nice, France.

