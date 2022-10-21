Comment on this story Suspension

LONDON – After a whirlwind of drama and crisis for two months, Britain has found itself where it once was, with some of the same faces vying to become its third prime minister in just eight weeks. Supporters of the three supposed contestants – Rishi Sunak, Benny Mordaunt and, yes, Boris Johnson – were out of the blocks early Friday, setting out their sanctuary as to why their person should get the keys to 10 Downing Street, the premier residence.

Could Boris Johnson make an extraordinary political comeback? What about Rishi Sunak, the bookmaker’s favorite who fell to Liz Truss in the last contest? Or Benny Mordaunt, who is not widely known but gets good polls with Tory members? Or might someone else emerge as a pioneer hoping to become the next Tory leader?

Friday first pages In the famously raucous British tabloids, Truss had already made a strong showing in the rear-view mirrors as they focused on “Boris vs. Rishi: The Fight for the Soul of the Conservatives”, in the words of the Daily Mail. The Telegraph, The Sun and The Daily Express all put Johnson on their front pages, while the left-leaning mirror just called a general election “now” in massive print.

It’s been less than 24 hours since Truss said she would be stepping down as leader, giving her the unenviable title of shortest-serving prime minister ever. The party is working on an astonishingly short time frame and plans to finish the competition within a week.

No one has officially announced they are in the competition, but backers for the top three – and the new rules ensure there are no more than three – are starting to declare their support.

Rishi Sunak is a favorite among bookmakers. The runner-up in the last driving competition was remarkably calm, but he was calm The “Ready for Rishi” team is getting up to speed. They noted that during the last competition his candidacy garnered the most support from his colleagues and they say that many of his economic ideas turned out to be prescient. See also Volodymyr Zelensky tells what he saw in Bucha for 60 minutes: "Death. Just death."

His critics assert that he betrayed Johnson and blame him for helping to end that era. But According to the Daily Telegraph,He has more public statements of support than any other candidate.

“Al-Rishi’s competence, tenderness, economic foresight and leadership skills mean he is the candidate to unify our party. Al-Rishi’s appeal and broader appeal in the country means that he is in the best position to rebuild support for our party,” Wrote Nick Gibb, Conservative MP.

Johnson’s supporters want him back from his plow — like the classic-era hero Cincinnatus brought him back to deal with a crisis, which Johnson referred to in his resignation letter.

Rumors circulate that Johnson, who was the 55th British Prime Minister, may also wish to be the 57th British Prime Minister. Participants in the “Boris return” camp argue that Johnson is the only candidate with a “mandate” to lead. In 2019, Johnson helped his party win a major general election. It is not certain whether anyone else can stimulate the population to the same extent – or whether Johnson himself is still able to.

“The British people have elected one person with a manifesto and mandate until January 25. If Liz Truss is no longer Prime Minister there will be no coronation for the candidates who have previously failed” chirp Nadine Doris, loyal to Johnson.

Ben Wallace, the popular defense secretary seen by some as a contender, ruled himself out of the race on Friday, saying he was “leaning” towards Johnson.

For its part, the Ukrainian government also appears to support Johnson’s return, tweeting – before quickly deleting – a note with the caption “Better Call Boris” next to Johnson’s face on a poster from the Netflix series “Better Call Saul”. See also Clashes between South Korea and China over US missile shield, complicating reconciliation

Johnson is The best choice for Among the 170,000 Conservative Party members. But there is also widespread hatred among the general public. His time in office was marked by scandal after scandal, and voters and his colleagues were upset at his refusal to accept impeachment. He was the first prime minister to be fined by the police.

Johnson is still under investigation by the House of Commons for misleading lawmakers about the notorious Downing Street parties and is still likely to be suspended from Parliament.

Under his leadership, the Conservatives, at the start of the year, began slipping behind the opposition Labor Party at the polls for the first time in years. Johnson is still under investigation for lying to Parliament. It wasn’t long before 41 per cent of his colleagues said they did not trust Johnson’s leadership.

Few would be surprised if he officially announced that he was running. After all, there was a reference to Cincinnatus in his last speech and it looks like Johnson is ready to leave the farm again for his country.

A potential third successor many see is Benny Mordaunt, who is striving to become a household name but may have ways to go – in one survey, most respondents can not be named When she showed her picture. But her PM4PM supporters are seeking to change that, noting that she gets a better vote with important Conservative Party members than with Sunak.

Mordaunt’s vision received a major boost in the final days of Truss’s tenure when she chaired the post of Prime Minister in Parliament after dismantling the economic program and dealt brilliantly with hostile questions. Many speculated at the time that it could be a file Dry run for its own attempt For the best position where he demonstrated her skills in parliamentary debate. See also Scotland's leader seeks new independence vote in October 2023

Candidates do not have much time to garner support. The race is truncated so it will happen quickly. Britain could have a new prime minister as early as Monday.

The rules were changed Thursday so the country can replace Truss quickly. Candidates must have the support of at least 100 fellow conservatives to advance in the race. It is likely that, given the high standard, only one candidate will be submitted by Monday 2pm, which is the closing date for nominations.

If there is more than one, the number of candidates will be reduced before the last two are submitted to 170,000 members of the Conservative Party. Officials said the competition will conclude by October 28 at the latest.

Some have argued that this method is undemocratic. The new leader will either be chosen by a group of about 350 Conservative lawmakers, or, if you go into membership, 170,000 people will be chosen – hardly the same for an entire state election.

“By the end of October, the UK will have three prime ministers in eight weeks, two of whom have come to power without a general election…” Financial Times Wrote In an editorial. “The prospect of picking another Conservative Prime Minister without a general election ignores not only the UK’s growing democratic deficit but also the incompetence shown by its miserable government.”