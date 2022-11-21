Actress Nikki Aycox, who starred in the TV show “Supernatural,” has died at the age of 47. The actress’s sister-in-law, Susan Rabe-Ceklowski, confirmed her death on Feb Facebook post on Thursday.

“My beautiful, intelligent, fierce, incredibly talented sister-in-law, Nikki Aycox-Rapp, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Rapp, at her side,” the bereaved relative wrote. Nikki and Matt lived a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”

The publication did not reveal the cause of Aycox’s death, however, the actress announced that she was diagnosed with leukemia Posted on Instagram in March 2021.

“I was so sick of thinking I had covid back in January and February. Well it came to a head,” the TV star wrote, alongside a photo of herself in the hospital with a severed head. “I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with Leukemia.”

Actress Nikki Aikox on the red carpet in 2015 in Moscow, Russia. Getty Images

She added, “I want everyone to know I’m doing very well and fighting my way through chemotherapy. I will update a better image of myself, and talk about staying positive in the worst of times. Take care of yourself everything! I will come back better, stronger and wiser!”

In her last Instagram post on March 25, she said: Aycox is loaded A video of her singing Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” from her hospital bed.

The caption read: “Don’t try to sing ’80s music after high doses of chemo”. “It will cause amnesia. Literally didn’t get 1 lyric right.”

Aycox during the premiere of “The Italian Job” at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California in 2003. WireImage

Born May 26, 1975, in Hennessy, Oklahoma, Aycox is perhaps best known for appearing in the dark fantasy TV drama “Supernatural” from 2006 to 2008 as Meg Masters, a college student who was possessed by a henchman of Lucifer.

She also had roles in “Cold Case”, “Law & Order”, “Dark Blue”, “Dark Angel”, “Ally McBeal”, “The X-Files” and “Boy Meets World”.

Aycox has also appeared in a number of movies, including “Perfect Stranger,” “Jeepers Creepers 2,” “Perfect Stranger,” and “The Girl On The Train.” Her latest acting credit was in the 2014 movie “Dead on Campus”, in which she played Daniel Williams.

Aycox the Beverly Wilshire attends an event on April 19, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. Fraser Harrison

The television industry was devastated by its loss. The grief of Eric Kripke, who created “Supernatural” and “The Boys” Aycox passes on Twitterwriting:

“Shattered to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. So young.”

He added, “It was a joy and sent lines like honey and poison.” “I am amazed at the way you have made a simple word like ‘faded’ mythical.”